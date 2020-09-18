VCU board of visitors votes to remove names of Confederate supporters from its campus

The Board of Visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University voted unanimously Friday afternoon to remove 16 building names, plaques and other symbols that honor supporters of the Confederacy on its campus, the latest step in this year's purge of Confederate symbols in the city and across the country.
VCU President Michael Rao endorsed the move, saying "VCU rightfully serves all human beings" and "We must be dedicated to the truth."
In 2017, Rao formed a committee to review Confederate symbols and names on campus. Its work came as protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody also saw public support of Confederate symbols crumble. The committee met six times and gathered 3,000 public comments. It later recommended to Rao that the names and iconography be removed.
"The VCU memorial landscape is dominated by ex-Confederates or those people who sought to perpetuate and revere the memory of the Confederacy, currently represented in the form of dedicated spaces, memorial names, plaques and statues," said Kathryn Shively, a VCU professor of history.
The symbols, she said, run counter to the school's mission of diversity and inclusion.
The professor also dismissed the idea that removing Confederate names and iconography was an act of erasing history, as some opponents to statue removal have claimed. The building of statues, she said, is rooted in collective memory and how a community decides to remember a person. A statue honors an individual, and as a community, VCU no longer wishes to celebrate them, she said. The history of who these people were and the statues built to honor them doesn't change.
"We can do better at capturing our values in symbolic representations," she said.
The move will strip the names of Lewis Ginter and James Dooley off two university buildings.
Dooley, who lived from 1841 to 1922, is best known for leaving his home and the surrounding grounds to the city of Richmond, which became Maymont. He was also a former Confederate soldier who went on to serve in the General Assembly and helped oversee railroad expansion across the country.
Ginter owned part of the land that is now Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. He hired the architects who built the Jefferson Hotel, and at the time of his death, he left gifts for charities and public institutions. Ginter, also fought in the Confederate army, where he attained the rank of major.
Peter Farrell, a member of the Board of Visitors, said Friday's decision is not meant to disparage the work the two men did in the city or the areas enjoyed by the community today. It's more about how VCU looks at history and the role the Confederacy currently plays on its own campus.
Rao called the decision a thoughtful, studious process, which allows the community to see a more complete view of its history. The school researched whether there were living descendants of the Ginter, Dooley and others whose names were placed on buildings, and representatives of the school contacted them.
Friday's decision will strip the name Ginter from the VCU building located on West Franklin Street, and it will remove the words "Dooley Hospital" from a threshold that still exists where a hospital named for Dooley once stood.
The board also voted for: the removal of four plaques that reference Jefferson Davis and Kathryn Wittichen near the West Hospital on the VCU Health campus; the removal of a plaque outside the Simon Baruch Auditorium; the removal of the name of McGuire Hall, named for Hunter Holmes McGuire; the removal of the Alexander Stephens plaque and bust of Hunter Holmes McGuire from McGuire Hall; the removal of a plaque commemorating the work of Matthew Fontaine Maury from the MCV Alumni House and the removal of a plaque bearing the building's old name, Maupin-Mary House; the removal of the name of the Tompkins-McCaw Library, named for Sally Tompkins; the removal of the plaque inside the library and a portrait of John Syng Dorsey Cullen inside the library; the removal of the name of the Wood Memorial Building.
The board also voted to change the name of Harrison House, which holds the Department of African American Studies, allowing the department to choose a new name. The building was named for Fort Harrison, used by Confederate forces in the Civil War.
And it voted to name a currently unnamed art school building for Murry DePillars, a former VCU School of Arts dean who died in 2008.
The city of Richmond has already taken away two memorials in Monroe Park that VCU's committee on commemorations supported removing. City workers took down during the summer a statue of Joseph Bryan, a Richmond businessman who was a member of Mosby's Rangers during the Civil War and whose statue was constructed in 1911. They also removed a stone cross dedicated to Fitzhugh Lee, a Confederate general during the war who later served as governor of Virginia.
The committee had also recommended the removal of a statue honoring Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham, which had stood since 1891, until it was pulled down by activists in early June.
Where the artifacts will go is undecided. The school already has received outside interest in them, Rao said.
