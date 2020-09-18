VCU board of visitors votes to remove names of Confederate supporters from its campus

"We can do better at capturing our values in symbolic representations," she said.

The move will strip the names of Lewis Ginter and James Dooley off two university buildings.

Dooley, who lived from 1841 to 1922, is best known for leaving his home and the surrounding grounds to the city of Richmond, which became Maymont. He was also a former Confederate soldier who went on to serve in the General Assembly and helped oversee railroad expansion across the country.

Ginter owned part of the land that is now Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. He hired the architects who built the Jefferson Hotel, and at the time of his death, he left gifts for charities and public institutions. Ginter, also fought in the Confederate army, where he attained the rank of major.

Peter Farrell, a member of the Board of Visitors, said Friday's decision is not meant to disparage the work the two men did in the city or the areas enjoyed by the community today. It's more about how VCU looks at history and the role the Confederacy currently plays on its own campus.