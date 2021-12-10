VCU board OKs adding a school of public health, after COVID exposed the country's shortfalls

In Richmond, the discrepancies are stark. A 2015 study by VCU’s Center on Society and Health found that life expectancy in public housing community Gilpin Court was 63 years. Less than 6 miles away in one of Richmond’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Westover Hills, life expectancy was 83.

The pandemic also laid bare the realities of health disparities, as Black and Latino residents in the Richmond area were more likely to develop serious disease and die than white residents.

“We’ve got to make a very significant dent in the historical disparities that remain prominent here, much more prominent here than a lot of other cities and communities,” Rao said.

COVID has triggered universities to look at how they educate their health students. Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University are planning a joint public health school, and so is George Mason University, Kellermann said. But neither has applied for approval, according to SCHEV spokesperson Laura Osberger.

There are already a lot of health programs across the state, and most colleges are tweaking their current programs in response to COVID, which doesn’t require approval, instead of instituting new ones, Osberger said.

Another school adding to its health education portfolio is Randolph-Macon College. The private school in Ashland is starting a physician assistant graduate program and in September broke ground on a $13.5 million, 45,000-square-foot building to house it. Randolph-Macon will welcome its first class in January 2023.