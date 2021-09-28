VCU building will tell the story of 18th-century human remains found in 1994 at the bottom of a well

VCU largely forgot about the remains. The university never filed a report with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, as it agreed to, and dedicated the building without mentioning the well.

A change of attitude came in 2011, when Shawn Utsey produced a film about 19th-century medical schools robbing Black graves. Two years later, VCU President Michael Rao established a planning committee to address the remains, and a group of African American residents formed a Family Representative Council to symbolically represent the descendants of the people found in the well.

The remains, which had been sent to the Smithsonian Institute, returned to Richmond in 2019 and are housed at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. One of the new panels says that bringing the remains home was meant to "restore the honor, dignity and respect of those individuals who were denied basic human rights in both life and death."

The Family Representative Council is continuing to work on a more permanent memorial, but unveiling the panels is an "important step toward reclaiming the full humanity of our ancestors — those unearthed 27 years ago, as well as those likely still buried beneath the Kontos Building,” said Carmen Foster, who spoke on behalf of the council.

“The bodies of these children, women and men were taken, not given, for the development of medical knowledge," Foster said. "From this day forward, every person who enters the Kontos Building will know that this is sacred ground.”