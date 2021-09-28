VCU building will tell the story of centuries-old human remains found in 1994 at the bottom of a well

In 1994, construction workers in downtown Richmond found the remains of 53 people, including nine children, strewn at the bottom of a well. The bodies were largely of African descent, and they were determined to be from the late 1700s to about 1850.

Now, four museum-like panels at a Virginia Commonwealth University Health System building will tell the story of the remains, which were likely stolen from graves for medical school dissection and cast away after use.

Universities in the South have grappled with how to address the remains of Black individuals found on their campuses in recent years. The University of Richmond has worked to better address a “burying ground” rediscovered on campus.

The four panels at VCU, unveiled last week at the Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building, tell the story of a “group of people whose identities have been lost to a problematic and difficult history,” said Peter Buckley, dean of the VCU School of Medicine.