VCU buys industrial building along Hermitage Road for $7.25 million to be part of planned athletics village

VCU hasn't taken ownership yet of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters, which is located along Robin Hood Road at the northern end of the development.

The General Assembly set a sale price of $16 million for the ABC facility and allocated $14.7 million toward the purchase. VCU will add $1.3 million of its own money. Virginia ABC moved its offices to Hanover County earlier this year but has continued to transport product from the city warehouse.

VCU doesn't know when it will take ownership of the building, athletics director Ed McLaughlin said Friday.

Altogether, the village will cost between $80 million and $100 million, McLaughlin said earlier this fall. Construction could start as early as next summer and will take five years or more. VCU won't purchase any more land toward the village.

To fund the project, VCU will launch what it called the largest athletics fundraising campaign in its history. In the university's six-year plan, the village is slated for the two-year fiscal year that begins July 1. It's just one piece of more than $1 billion in construction planned by VCU over the next six years.