VCU cancels production of its school-themed beer one day after release

Virginia Commonwealth University will pause distribution of its school branded beer, the university announced Thursday, one day after the beer was released.
VCU cited concerns raised by a professor and the family of late student Adam Oakes, who said it wasn't appropriate for the school to trademark its own alcoholic beverage at this time.
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery released Ram Bam, a golden pale ale, on Wednesday.
"After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative," said Michael Porter, spokesperson for VCU. "Although product is in market already, we will work with our partner to stop production, effective immediately."
Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor, raised concern earlier this week in a letter to VCU president Michael Rao. Carpenter said it was insensitive for VCU to brand its own beer, considering Oakes died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity initiation event last year. VCU recently paid the Oakes family nearly $1 million in a settlement.
Carpenter also noted that a university council committee had voted against a policy change allowing VCU to put its trademark on an alcoholic beverage. The council does not have authority to make final decisions and serves as a suggestion-making body.
Carpenter said Thursday afternoon he was glad to hear VCU would pause production.
A visitor to a vigil for VCU freshman Adam Oakes in March painted his image and posted it in Monroe Park. Former VCU student Andrew White, one of 11 men charged in Oakes’ death, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — hazing and serving alcohol to a minor.
Madeleine Arble, a senior at VCU, laid flowers in remembrance of Adam Oakes in Monroe Park, where the memorial started to grow Wednesday afternoon.
Pictures of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died after a Delta Chi fraternity party, were displayed at a March 2021 vigil in Monroe Park.
A visitor to a vigil for VCU freshman Adam Oakes in March painted his image and posted it in Monroe Park. Former VCU student Andrew White, one of 11 men charged in Oakes’ death, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — hazing and serving alcohol to a minor.
