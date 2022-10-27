VCU cancels production of its school-themed beer one day after release

Virginia Commonwealth University will pause distribution of its school branded beer, the university announced Thursday, one day after the beer was released.

VCU cited concerns raised by a professor and the family of late student Adam Oakes, who said it wasn't appropriate for the school to trademark its own alcoholic beverage at this time.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery released Ram Bam, a golden pale ale, on Wednesday.

"After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative," said Michael Porter, spokesperson for VCU. "Although product is in market already, we will work with our partner to stop production, effective immediately."

Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor, raised concern earlier this week in a letter to VCU president Michael Rao. Carpenter said it was insensitive for VCU to brand its own beer, considering Oakes died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity initiation event last year. VCU recently paid the Oakes family nearly $1 million in a settlement.

Carpenter also noted that a university council committee had voted against a policy change allowing VCU to put its trademark on an alcoholic beverage. The council does not have authority to make final decisions and serves as a suggestion-making body.

Carpenter said Thursday afternoon he was glad to hear VCU would pause production.

Courtney White, a cousin of Adam Oakes, said Wednesday it was insensitive of VCU to release a beer at this time.

It's unclear how long the pause will last. Porter said the length of time is indefinite.

Three universities in the state – Virginia Tech, James Madison and the University of Virginia – have partnered with craft breweries in the state to release university-themed beers.

"VCU's branded beer initiative was created with the best intentions: to fund student scholarships," Porter said. "We value our community and have taken this action based on their concerns."