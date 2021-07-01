VCU, ChamberRVA receive $250,000 grant to address internship shortage in Richmond

VCU and ChamberRVA have received a $250,000 grant in hopes of filling the shortage of paid internships for college students in the Richmond area.

Awarded by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the funds will support a new initiative called the RVA-VTOP Collaborative, or Virginia Talent Opportunity Partnership, and is designed to keep more VCU graduates working locally.

These days, employers are more likely to ask for internship experience on their job postings, said Beth Weisbrod, who leads talent retention and recruitment for ChamberRVA. Applicants with internship experience in their field are more likely to succeed after they gain a full-time job.

And yet, the same employers aren't offering enough internships, causing a shortage.

While large companies are more likely to offer them, smaller companies often can't afford to or don't see the value in them. It's unclear how many internships exist in the Richmond area and how many are enough.

"What is clear is that is there is more demand than there is opportunity," Weisbrod said.