VCU continues property expansion near planned athletics village site

Virginia Commonwealth University bought the James River Distillery property near Hermitage Road in Richmond, according to city records, the latest move toward securing a large swath of land for an athletics village.

VCU purchased the parcel, located at 2700 Hardy Street, for $183,000 on March 16. The 6,500-foot plot contains a pair of one-story buildings constructed in 1946, each with a tall brick chimney.

It is the third and smallest purchase made by VCU on the block since last year. VCU bought the six-acre Greyhound Lines property at 2701 Hermitage Road for $11.8 million last March. It paid $4.5 million for the four-acre Salvation Army property next door in December.

All three plots are two blocks south of the Virginia ABC headquarters, which VCU is expected to purchase. The General Assembly allocated $14.7 million to the university to buy the property for an athletics village that would include a baseball stadium shared by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and VCU.

Virginia ABC plans to move to Hanover County this summer.

There’s still one more plot on the block VCU hasn’t purchased, the two-acre Vital Records Control property located at 1600 Rhoadmiller Street. Vital Records Control is a document management service with locations throughout the state.