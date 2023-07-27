Last month, Virginia Commonwealth University professor Ryan Cales received a letter from the university informing him that the school’s administration had decided not to renew his contract when it expires next summer.

Cales is one of at least 14 faculty members in the Department of Focused Inquiry who were told they would lose their jobs in 2024 or 2025, two professors said.

The termination of contracts comes after the university announced last month it would need to cut as much as $25 million from its budget and up to 100 or 150 jobs from the payroll. If state legislators come to an agreement on revisions to the state budget and award VCU more funding, the cuts will be less.

The university issued non-renewable contracts to fewer than 30 of its roughly 1,500 term faculty members, said Michael Porter, a VCU spokesperson.

Removing professors ultimately hurts students, Cales said. “I think this is an egregious mistake.” substantial

VCU is facing new expenses, such as state-mandated raises for employees and higher costs for utilities, totaling almost $60 million. Lower enrollment in recent years has brought in less revenue.

To offset those new costs, VCU raised tuition 3% for the 2023-24 school year.

But the tuition hike does not bring in enough new money to cover all the new expenses. The university will cut $25 million from the budget unless state lawmakers agree to an amended budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that gives VCU more money.

Most of the cuts will come in the form of jobs. The administration notified faculty in the Department of Focused Inquiry, where Cales works, that it would not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 employees.

“This next year will probably not be the easiest year for VCU,” VCU president Michael Rao said in May. “There will be a lot of changes, and they are beginning now.”

Focused Inquiry has roughly 65 full-time, contract employees, a number that is no longer sustainable, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said in May. Focused Inquiry offers small seminars for first- and second-year students designed to teach communication, problem solving and other skills.

Most VCU professors do not have tenure. The majority of full-time faculty works on contracts of one to three years. Unless a professor receives a bad review, the contract is generally renewed, Cales said.

Cales, who has taught full time in the department for 12 years, has a three-year agreement due to expire next summer. The university gives a one-year notice to employees whose contracts are not renewed.

To reduce its long-term financial commitments, VCU is moving toward offering its professors one-year contracts only.

Cales was never told why he was chosen, he said. Most of the faculty whose contracts were not renewed do not have doctorate degrees. Cales has a master’s degree.

Deans, who lead colleges within VCU, can receive bonuses based on the percentage of their faculty with doctorate degrees, said Kristin Reed, a Focused Inquiry professor. Reed has not received a termination notice.

But it violates university policy to use a certain degree attainment as a requirement for employment, Reed said. The administration previously told the department that if it had to make job cuts in the future, it would determine them based on the employees’ performance.

The cuts made this summer are not merit-based, Reed said, because Cales was promoted last year and recently received two letters of recognition for his work.

Professors in the department do not take home large paychecks — the average salary is about $50,000, professors said. They are not eligible for tenure.

Porter did not respond to a question about how the university selected employees it chose not to renew.

It is unclear how other departments will be affected. Karol Gray, VCU’s chief financial officer, said earlier this year that colleges within VCU that are meeting their enrollment goals will have to make fewer cuts than colleges struggling to fill seats.

If a department has a high number of professors retiring or resigning, the department will have fewer cuts, multiple professors said.

“No other department is facing 14 layoffs of faculty,” Cales said.

Fewer professors will mean larger classes and less one-on-one interaction, the professors said. Currently, Focused Inquiry classes have fewer than 20 students.

Fewer professors also could lead more students to drop out of school, Reed said. Focused Inquiry professors develop close relationships with their students. They have referred hungry students to VCU’s food pantry and contacted administration upon discovering a student was homeless.

Students who take three semesters of Focused Inquiry have a higher retention rate than students who do not, Reed said. VCU retains more first-year students than the national average because VCU uses full-time faculty to teach new students, not just part-time adjuncts, Reed said.

VCU teaches a high percentage of first-generation college students who often need assistance, Reed added. Since the pandemic began, teenagers and young adults have reported higher instances of depression, and college students across the state are seeking mental health support in higher numbers.

“I’m really scared for my students,” she added.

Cales said he will fight the administration’s decision. The department gained 1,300 signatures on a petition earlier this spring. Members of the department hope a campus-wide movement can save their jobs.

“This is a problem for Virginia and for students,” Cales said.