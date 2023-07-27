Last month, Virginia Commonwealth University professor Ryan Cales received a letter from the university informing him that the school’s administration had decided not to renew his contract when it expires next summer.
Cales is one of at least 14 faculty members in the Department of Focused Inquiry who were told they would lose their jobs in 2024 or 2025, two professors said.
The termination of contracts comes after the university announced last month it would need to cut as much as $25 million from its budget and up to 100 or 150 jobs from the payroll. If state legislators come to an agreement on revisions to the state budget and award VCU more funding, the cuts will be less.
People are also reading…
The university issued non-renewable contracts to fewer than 30 of its roughly 1,500 term faculty members, said Michael Porter, a VCU spokesperson.
Removing professors ultimately hurts students, Cales said. “I think this is an egregious mistake.” substantial
VCU is facing new expenses, such as state-mandated raises for employees and higher costs for utilities, totaling almost $60 million. Lower enrollment in recent years has brought in less revenue.
To offset those new costs, VCU raised tuition 3% for the 2023-24 school year.
But the tuition hike does not bring in enough new money to cover all the new expenses. The university will cut $25 million from the budget unless state lawmakers agree to an amended budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that gives VCU more money.
Most of the cuts will come in the form of jobs. The administration notified faculty in the Department of Focused Inquiry, where Cales works, that it would not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 employees.
“This next year will probably not be the easiest year for VCU,” VCU president Michael Rao said in May. “There will be a lot of changes, and they are beginning now.”
Focused Inquiry has roughly 65 full-time, contract employees, a number that is no longer sustainable, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said in May. Focused Inquiry offers small seminars for first- and second-year students designed to teach communication, problem solving and other skills.
Most VCU professors do not have tenure. The majority of full-time faculty works on contracts of one to three years. Unless a professor receives a bad review, the contract is generally renewed, Cales said.
Cales, who has taught full time in the department for 12 years, has a three-year agreement due to expire next summer. The university gives a one-year notice to employees whose contracts are not renewed.
To reduce its long-term financial commitments, VCU is moving toward offering its professors one-year contracts only.
Cales was never told why he was chosen, he said. Most of the faculty whose contracts were not renewed do not have doctorate degrees. Cales has a master’s degree.
Deans, who lead colleges within VCU, can receive bonuses based on the percentage of their faculty with doctorate degrees, said Kristin Reed, a Focused Inquiry professor. Reed has not received a termination notice.
But it violates university policy to use a certain degree attainment as a requirement for employment, Reed said. The administration previously told the department that if it had to make job cuts in the future, it would determine them based on the employees’ performance.
The cuts made this summer are not merit-based, Reed said, because Cales was promoted last year and recently received two letters of recognition for his work.
Professors in the department do not take home large paychecks — the average salary is about $50,000, professors said. They are not eligible for tenure.
Porter did not respond to a question about how the university selected employees it chose not to renew.
It is unclear how other departments will be affected. Karol Gray, VCU’s chief financial officer, said earlier this year that colleges within VCU that are meeting their enrollment goals will have to make fewer cuts than colleges struggling to fill seats.
If a department has a high number of professors retiring or resigning, the department will have fewer cuts, multiple professors said.
“No other department is facing 14 layoffs of faculty,” Cales said.
Fewer professors will mean larger classes and less one-on-one interaction, the professors said. Currently, Focused Inquiry classes have fewer than 20 students.
Fewer professors also could lead more students to drop out of school, Reed said. Focused Inquiry professors develop close relationships with their students. They have referred hungry students to VCU’s food pantry and contacted administration upon discovering a student was homeless.
Students who take three semesters of Focused Inquiry have a higher retention rate than students who do not, Reed said. VCU retains more first-year students than the national average because VCU uses full-time faculty to teach new students, not just part-time adjuncts, Reed said.
VCU teaches a high percentage of first-generation college students who often need assistance, Reed added. Since the pandemic began, teenagers and young adults have reported higher instances of depression, and college students across the state are seeking mental health support in higher numbers.
“I’m really scared for my students,” she added.
Cales said he will fight the administration’s decision. The department gained 1,300 signatures on a petition earlier this spring. Members of the department hope a campus-wide movement can save their jobs.
“This is a problem for Virginia and for students,” Cales said.
This morning's top headlines: Hunter Biden; Mega Millions; Women's World Cup
Hunter Biden; Mega Millions; Women's World Cup; and more of this morning's top news:
Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. The absence of a winner for Tuesday’s estimated $820 million jackpot means there have been 28 drawings without a big winner. The new $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday’s move raised the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed’s latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
A lawyer for the estate of Michael Jackson argued at a court hearing that employees of corporations owned by the pop star could not be legally obligated to protect children from him. The argument came at hearing Wednesday in a California appeals court. The court is considering whether to revive previously dismissed lawsuits from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two men say Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson for failing to protect them. The court said in a tentative decision that it was inclined to bring back the lawsuits and send them to trial.
Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country’s fifth largest city this summer. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday, when the forecast called for a high of 118. The record was likely to grow Wednesday, with a high of 119 degrees expected. A bit of relief might be on the horizon, though. The National Weather Service says Phoenix is expected to have its first high below 110 degrees on Monday along with some monsoon rains.
Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday near Cheynes Beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. The state environment minister said the scene was utterly heartbreaking and distressing. Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could indicate stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are social animals that often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.
The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women's World Cup win.
Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn't release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109
@EricKolenich on Twitter