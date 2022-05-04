VCU designated as a Minority Serving Institution

The U.S. Department of Education has designated Virginia Commonwealth University as a Minority Serving Institution, allowing VCU researchers access to federal grant programs.

VCU is one of the most diverse state colleges. Seventeen percent of its students are Black, 9% are Latino, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 5% are multi-racial.

VCU qualified because of its Asian and Pacific Islander population.

"This designation is an affirmation of what we see every day throughout VCU – that our student body is beautifully diverse and inclusive," VCU president Michael Rao said.

More than 700 colleges in the country have the designation. In Virginia the others are Northern Virginia Community College, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, Hampton University and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

VCU's status takes effect July 1.

The university also qualified for the Department of Education's Strengthening Institutions Program, which recognizes colleges that serve a high population of low-income students.

Almost one-third of VCU undergrads are eligible for federal Pell grants.

"VCU's recognition as a Minority Serving Institution will broaden access to higher education and allow our campuses to continue focusing on student success, further promulgating our mission to serve all," said Aashir Nasim, VCU's chief diversity officer.