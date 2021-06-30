VCU engineering will expand offerings to minority communities thanks to $1 million grant from Bank of America

In a recent event, high schoolers from across the state were invited to Bank of America's office in Richmond, and a contest was held in which student groups built bridges out of straws and pipe cleaners with the assistance of professors and bankers.

The college has made efforts to reach virtual students during the pandemic. Its website offers a nine-page guide on how to construct four different models of paper airplanes.

"It does bring engineering alive," Boyan said of the college's efforts.

Bank of America's donation also will fund a summer math program. Minority and first-generation students are less likely to have a robust math education when they arrive in college, Boyan said, and students who struggle with math are more likely to drop out. The summer program is available to all VCU Engineering students and is offered at no extra charge. Students can learn pre-Calculus concepts to ease their way into college-level math.

"We just haven't been able to give them this kind of pre-college help," Boyan said. "Now we can. That's a big game changer."