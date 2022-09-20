VCU enrollment declines for fourth straight year

The number of students enrolled at Virginia Commonwealth University shrunk slightly to about 28,300 this year, the fourth year in a row the university's student population has decreased.

Enrollment is down 9% since the fall of 2018, when there were more than 31,000 students at VCU. The vast majority of losses this year came in the College of Humanities and Sciences, which houses departments such as biology, English, history, math and physics.

“Students continue to assess the value of a college degree,” said Tomikia LeGrande, VCU’s vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success.

The drop in students has led VCU to a $13 million budget shortfall.

There are numerous reasons why fewer students are choosing VCU, including: increased competition from colleges in other states; the precipitous drop in community college enrollment; the cost of tuition; the meteoric rise in rent in downtown Richmond and the perception of danger on campus.

Other states have seen their population of high school graduates decrease as demographics change. But Virginia’s population has remained flat, meaning colleges outside Virginia are increasingly marketing to Virginia’s high school grads. N.C. State and the University of Alabama are VCU’s biggest out-of-state competitors.

“It is real, and it is shocking,” how hard schools in other states pursue Virginia high schoolers, said Todd Haymore, a member of the board of visitors.

Community colleges have seen their enrollment plunge 25% in the past decade. They serve as feeder schools to VCU.

While tuition remained flat this year for in-state undergraduates, the cost of fees and room and board increased. In-state undergraduates pay roughly $15,000 annually for tuition, fees, room and board before scholarship. As the cost of college has increased and employers are offering better entry-level wages, some high school graduates are choosing to immediately enter the workforce.

More than 20,000 VCU students live off campus, where the price of rent has soared. According to a July report from Rent.com, the average rent in the city jumped 36% from a year earlier. The average one-bedroom apartment costs more than $1,500 per month.

During Labor Day weekend, a person fired a gun from a moving vehicle on Grace Street near the Richmond Police Department headquarters just blocks from campus, according to the university’s crime log. A perception that VCU’s campus is dangerous costs VCU students, said Karol Kain Gray, the university’s chief financial officer. She said the university is investing more in its police department.

The $13 million budget shortfall has led VCU to freeze positions, not increase the salaries of some employees, not fund certain information and technology projects and not fund a new research plan for the university, Gray said.

To build back the enrollment, VCU will focus on enrolling a higher percentage of students who attend orientation – some choose to back out even after they've paid the deposit. It will continue looking at revamping its curriculum – schools within VCU that have revised their curriculum or offered new programs are experiencing growth. The university will market itself to working adults who have no degree or some college, and it will continue competing for traditional-age students.

Nationwide, college enrollment sank 7% or 1.3 million students between the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2022. Updated national data will be available later this fall.

Colleges in Virginia have taken divergent paths in recent years. The state’s most elite schools, such as the University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Tech, have experienced a deluge of applicants. But schools such as Longwood University and Radford University have lost significant chunks of their student bodies.

VCU students are increasingly choosing fields of study with obvious career paths. Departments such as business, health professions and engineering are growing. The College of Humanities and Sciences, where a path to a career isn't as clear, has shrunk.

VCU's enrollment shrank 2% this year, or 571 students. Among the 571, nearly 500 were in the College of Humanities and Sciences.