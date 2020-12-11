VCU expects a financial loss of at least $75 million during spring semester

Revenues for Virginia Commonwealth University likely will fall at least $75 million in the spring 2021 semester, president Michael Rao told the school's board of visitors on Friday.

And that's the best-case scenario for an uncertain future still clouded by the pandemic. Revenue losses could reach $144 million. VCU Health is projecting a loss of $60 million.

"Obviously we're going to do everything we can to avoid that," Rao said.

The university's overall budget this year is $1.4 billion.

VCU has saved costs by refinancing bonds, freezing some spending and hiring and integrating its purchasing and accounts payable systems to be more efficient. The board voted Friday to refinance $35.2 million in Virginia College Building Authority bonds, which were used to pay for School of Medicine buildings, the Massey Cancer Center, housing, parking and other amenities.

"I'm really concerned," Rao said. "I'm deeply concerned about these next couple months."

Enrollment is down at the university, and fewer students lived on campus this year, meaning fewer students paid for room and board, meal plans and parking. In many hospitals, the number of emergency room visits still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.