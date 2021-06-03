VCU expels Delta Chi, finding fraternity responsible for violations surrounding the death of a student

"VCU is committed to closely reviewing that report, when complete, for possible additional organizational or individual violations of university policies and to identify additional opportunities to strengthen our policies and procedures for fraternity and sorority life," the university's statement read.

Delta Chi headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the night of Feb. 27, Delta Chi threw a party in which the fraternity's pledges would meet their "big brothers," his family said. By serving alcohol, the fraternity broke a rule, because VCU had prohibited alcohol at fraternity and sorority events during the pandemic. Delta Chi was also accused of breaking rules on chapter events, COVID protocols, recruitment activities and hazing. The university's division of student affairs initiated disciplinary procedures May 3.

The chairs of the student organization conduct committee reviewed the report of alleged misconduct and found the fraternity responsible for charges. The expulsion took effect May 28, meaning the fraternity can no longer operate as a student organization at VCU.