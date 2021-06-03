VCU expels Delta Chi, finding fraternity responsible for violations surrounding the death of a student

Virginia Commonwealth University has expelled Delta Chi from campus three months after a freshman pledge was found dead from alcohol poisoning following a fraternity party.
The university announced the decision Thursday, saying its student organization conduct committee had found Delta Chi responsible for violating university policies on hazing, alcohol and more.
Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old freshman from Loudoun County, was found dead the morning of Feb. 27 at an off-campus residence on West Clay Street. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that Oakes' death was caused by alcohol poisoning.
According to his family, Oakes was given a large bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey and told to drink. He later passed out on a couch inside the house, and no one realized something was wrong until the next morning.
VCU immediately suspended the fraternity, as did Delta Chi headquarters. The university hired Dyad Strategies to investigate the school's Greek culture. A report is expected this summer.
"This permanent removal as a recognized student organization is another important step in holding fraternities and sororities at VCU accountable for organizational misconduct," the university said in a statement.
Richmond police are investigating Oakes' death and have not made any arrests.
"VCU is committed to closely reviewing that report, when complete, for possible additional organizational or individual violations of university policies and to identify additional opportunities to strengthen our policies and procedures for fraternity and sorority life," the university's statement read.
Delta Chi headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On the night of Feb. 27, Delta Chi threw a party in which the fraternity's pledges would meet their "big brothers," his family said. By serving alcohol, the fraternity broke a rule, because VCU had prohibited alcohol at fraternity and sorority events during the pandemic. Delta Chi was also accused of breaking rules on chapter events, COVID protocols, recruitment activities and hazing. The university's division of student affairs initiated disciplinary procedures May 3.
The chairs of the student organization conduct committee reviewed the report of alleged misconduct and found the fraternity responsible for charges. The expulsion took effect May 28, meaning the fraternity can no longer operate as a student organization at VCU.
Before Oakes' death, Delta Chi had developed a reputation for rules violations. The fraternity had been accused of throwing illegal parties, recruiting students after they been banned from doing so and failing to achieve minimum grade standards, according to public documents.
The fraternity had "demonstrated patterns of failing to comply" with university rules, David Greene, VCU's director of student activities said in 2018.
VCU issued a four-year suspension, but the fraternity appealed, and the suspension was reduced to one year. In the fall of 2019, Delta Chi returned to campus.
Oakes' family recently started a nonprofit called the Live Like Adam Foundation. Its goal is to support students' transition from high school to college and educate them on the potential dangers of college campus, including hazing, sexual assault, binge drinking, alcohol poisoning and drug overdoses.
The organization offers scholarships to high school seniors at Potomac Falls High School, Oakes' school. It awarded scholarships to three seniors this spring.
The foundation plans to deliver presentations to students on how to respond in emergency situations, and it aims to bolster anti-hazing laws in Virginia. Hazing, which is defined as recklessly endangering the health or safety of a student for the purpose of initiation, is classified a Class 1 misdemeanor.
