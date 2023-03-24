Virginia Commonwealth University is facing the possibility of more budget cuts next school year and has proposed raising tuition to help make ends meet.

VCU already cut about $10 million in expenses this year, but declining enrollment and tens of millions of dollars in new costs are putting renewed pressure on the university's budget.

"This year, we will face some difficult decisions with budget cuts," said Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer.

Gray said she would avoid layoffs "at all costs." The university, which employs about 11,000 people, saved money this year by freezing open positions.

Students might be asked to contribute a higher share. On Friday, the university proposed hiking the cost of its undergraduate education between 4% and 5%.

How much the university will cut and how much it will charge students depends on the state and how much money legislators distribute to VCU.

When the new fiscal year begins in July, VCU expects to face $60 million in new expenses. More than half of that money comes from required salary increases. The General Assembly is expected to mandate a 7% raise for state employees, and it's VCU's job to cover half that cost. VCU also is dealing with higher costs due to inflation and utilities.

Public colleges in Virginia are required to start each fiscal year with a balanced budget.

Universities generally have two ways to increase revenue in their education budgets; they can ask for more from the state, and they can raise the price of tuition.

About half of VCU's $1.5 billion budget is devoted to education. It's funded by tuition, fees and state allocations, and it's used to pay for educating students. The wages of faculty and staff are the highest cost.

That's why jobs are usually the first place VCU looks to cut. Last year, it froze 62 open positions. Cathleen Burke, assistant vice president for human resources, is retiring this year, and her position is one of several that will not be replaced.

"We have to downsize the workforce, but we don't plan to do layoffs," Gray said.

VCU also has held back from giving raises to its staff. Faculty salaries are lower at VCU than George Mason University, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, VCU said.

If VCU raises tuition and fees by 4%, it will cost roughly $16,200 annually for an in-state undergraduate student. A 5% increase would cost about $16,500. Students living on campus can tack on $12,000 more for room and board.

VCU's board of visitors will determine the cost of tuition later this spring.

A hike would end four straight years of flat tuition. VCU planned to raise it last year but relented after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the state's colleges to keep prices flat. It's unclear if he will ask again. Since 2006, the cost to attend and live at VCU has increased 44% when accounting for inflation.

Universities across the state have begun planning their budgets for next year, and several have proposed increasing the price tag.

Next year is the second of a two-year budget cycle for the state. The original version of the budget offered no increase to VCU's central operating funds in the 2024 fiscal year. But amendments made by the House of Delegates offered $11 million in extra funds, and the Senate proposed an extra $20 million. (House and Senate budget negotiators have not reached an agreement on the spending plan.)

Either proposal would put a dent in VCU's $60 million problem but would not cover every penny.

