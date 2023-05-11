Virginia Commonwealth University is facing a budget shortfall of up to $25 million, which is likely to cause a reduction in staff and an increase in tuition.

The university has to pay millions in new expenses stemming from inflation, a state-mandated raise for employees and other obligations.

A $25 million budget shortfall would require the elimination of roughly 250 jobs, a "disruptive change," said Karol Kain Gray, the school's chief financial officer. VCU has proposed a tuition hike of between 3% and 5%, and its board will decide on Friday.

Its exact shortfall is likely to be somewhere between $2 million and $25 million depending on how much it raises tuition and how much funding it receives from the General Assembly. Most savings will come in the form of cut or frozen jobs.

"This next year will probably not be the easiest year for VCU," school President Michael Rao said during Thursday's board meeting. "There will be a lot of changes, and they are beginning now."

Most public colleges in the state already announced tuition increases of between 3% and 5% for the 2023-24 school year.

Costs are up at VCU. The university is facing higher utility costs from inflation, and it owes its employees a 7% raise, which was mandated by the state. It also spends millions to educate military veterans and their families, who are eligible for a free college education across the state.

Compounding the problem is that VCU's student enrollment has sunk in each of the past four years, down to about 28,000 students. Public colleges in Virginia are required to start the fiscal year with a balanced budget.

In response, VCU has frozen 62 positions in recent years and cut $64 million from the budget in the past decade.

But more cuts are likely. The Department of Focused Inquiry will not renew the contracts of 10 to 15 employees, provost Fotis Sotiropoulos said.

The department has roughly 65 full-time, contract employees, a number that is "no longer sustainable," Sotiropoulos said. The majority of college faculty members do not have tenure — most at VCU work on contracts of one to three years. Focused Inquiry offers small seminars to first- and second-year students, teaching them such skills as communication, problem-solving and reasoning.

The department says cutting its ranks will lead to a worse educational experience for students because its faculty builds relationships with students and helps them succeed in college. Cutting about 12 employees will save the university $1 million, said Ryan Cales, an assistant professor in the department.

"Our stance is that this is a small amount of money considering the impact our department has on student success and retention," Cales added.

Whatever tuition hike the board approves on Friday, the real cost will be more expensive for students. Last year, VCU added a 3% increase on paper but gave in-state students a one-year scholarship to essentially keep their bills flat.

Next year's increase would be on top of last year's 3% increase. If VCU raises tuition 3%, the cost of education, room and board would be roughly $29,000 annually for an in-state student.

Roughly 600 students have contacted the university to oppose the increase.

The cost of college has surged in the past two decades. Since 2006, the in-state price tag for tuition, fees, room and board at VCU has ballooned an inflation-adjusted 43%. If VCU keeps raising its cost, it will price itself out of the market, said board member Pete Farrell.

"We need to think about what the college model needs to look like," Farrell said. "You're going to hit a wall at some point."

Other states have cheaper tuition because their state governments fund their colleges better.

Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked colleges to keep the cost of tuition flat, and colleges acquiesced. This year, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera asked schools to limit their tuition hikes to 3%, said Matt Conrad, VCU's vice president for government relations.

Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that VCU Health paid $73 million to exit a failed development deal.

Farrell pointed out at Thursday's board meeting that the university and its health system are separate entities with separate budgets and boards. VCU and its health system do overlap, including its Health Sciences office and Rao, who oversees both.

