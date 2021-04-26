VCU faculty and staff have started their own labor union

Huelsman aspires to teach at the college level. But winning a competitive full-time position is difficult, and some adjunct faculty make less than she does, she said. She’s unsure if she can afford to stay in higher education.

“I want to have a future in academia,” she said. “I really do.”

When Brionna Nomi was a graduate student in VCU’s school of education, she had to buy her own health insurance because the university didn’t offer it. Her child was an infant at the time, and her husband, an artist, didn’t have a job that provided health insurance for the family. It was a challenge taking care of her family, she said.

Joining the union will help define what graduate students do and what they deserve, said Marie Kreck, a graduate teaching assistant in the school’s English department.

The unionization effort has attracted the help of two public officials, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who have voiced support. Rasoul spoke at Monday’s demonstration, and Foy said the effort to unionize is a “giant step forward” for the state.