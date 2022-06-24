VCU freezes tuition for in-state undergrads, reversing last month's hike

Virginia Commonwealth University is reversing course and freezing the cost of tuition for its 20,000 in-state undergraduate students, a week after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked 10 state colleges to undo their tuition hikes.

The decision, made Friday at a board of visitors meeting, will lower revenue, causing an $11 million budget shortfall that will result in the loss of 62 open jobs but no layoffs. And it led the school's board members to question why a tuition hike was essential a month ago but avoidable Friday.

Out-of-state and graduate students will still pay a 3% increase.

Karol Kain Gray, the university's chief financial officer, said a tuition freeze is feasible for only one year. The school plans to raise it in the fall of 2023.

"One time, we can manage it," Gray said. "Next time? No."

In May, VCU announced a 3% hike to address increased costs in wages, utilities, maintenance and more. The jump represented a $378 increase to the cost of education.

The board cast the vote despite 600 students, parents and alumni writing to the university and asking to keep costs flat. And it made the decision despite a request days earlier from Youngkin not to raise tuition.

Not raising tuition would result in the loss of 350 jobs, president Michael Rao said at the time. VCU had "no other choice" than to raise costs, one board member said.

But last week, Youngkin doubled down on his request, as Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera personally called university presidents and urged them to undo their tuition hikes.

The state government helped the governor's initiative by upping the amount of funding for state colleges 14%.

On paper, VCU's tuition will rise 3%. But the school will offer a one-time scholarship to in-state undergraduates, covering the cost of the hike.

Student fees and room and board will still increase this fall. In-state undergrads will pay roughly $15,000 for school and $27,000 for tuition, fees and room and board.

With lower revenue and higher costs, VCU faces an $11 million budget deficit. The school doesn't expect to lay off employees, but it will let 62 open positions go unfilled. Colleges are required to balance their budgets.

And the tuition freeze will cost $7 million, paid for by staffing reductions, dipping into reserves and taking a loan from a reserve used to pay for new technology.

Departments within VCU that didn't meet their enrollment targets will bear the brunt of the budget cuts – including the College of Humanities & Sciences, the schools of business and pharmacy.

Noting the administration's change of message, board members expressed concern and confusion. A month ago, the board was told a tuition hike was necessary. Now, just weeks later, the university has found a way to avert it.

"I want to go on record saying it makes me uneasy, because I trust what I hear, and I vote based on what I trust," said board member Tyrone Nelson. "Now it makes me feel skeptical about what I'm hearing."

Gray, the chief financial officer, responded by saying the university had already been backed into a corner in which reducing costs and raising revenue are essential. Freezing tuition might be manageable this year, but it isn't permanently.

"Eventually it's going to break the budget," she said.

In the years to come, VCU will have to charge more to keep the quality of its education high, she said. The school needs to grow programs, innovate, rethink higher education and keep up with advancing technology. The cost to attend VCU has increased roughly 50% in the past decade.

"You want us to be mediocre, put us in this position year after year," Gray said.

Other board members echoed Nelson, saying they felt uncomfortable approving a tuition hike that was ultimately avoidable. One member said the board needs more information when considering future financial decisions. Nelson added that it would have been better to keep tuition flat before the governor essentially strong-armed the board.

"That doesn't make us look good," Nelson said.

But board member Todd Haymore, a former Cabinet secretary under two governors, noted that the legislature hadn't agreed to a state budget when the 3% hike was voted in May and the reason for Friday's board meeting was to revisit VCU's financial situation with a fuller picture of its finances.

VCU is one of 10 state colleges that initially planned a hike. At least two have reversed the decision this week. James Madison University announced it would raise tuition 3% on paper and give in-state undergrads a one-time $224 scholarship, covering the cost of the hike.

A high level of support from the state government was essential in paying for the freeze, JMU president Jonathan Alger said.