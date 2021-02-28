UPDATED: VCU freshman found dead after night of hazing at fraternity rush event, his family says

After Delta Chi headquarters learned of the incident Saturday afternoon, it suspended the VCU chapter. By Sunday, VCU had done the same. The chapter's social media accounts were shut down Sunday morning.

"The health and safety of our chapter communities is always a top priority for The Delta Chi Fraternity," the fraternity's headquarters said in a statement. "We encourage all members to cooperate with law enforcement investigative efforts and all directives of the university administration."

A VCU student started a Change.org petition calling for the permanent expulsion of the fraternity and the students involved. By Sunday evening it had garnered more than 800 signatures.

White described Oakes as an only child who wanted a sense of belonging.

"He wanted people to like him and find his niche," she said. "I think he thought he found them.

"He's left a really big hole, and we love him so much, and we want to know what happened."

She hopes neighbors will come forward to report what they saw and for nearby residents to check doorbell cameras in case something was caught on tape.