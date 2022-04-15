 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

VCU gets almost $1 million in federal funds to study Richmond's gun violence

Virginia Commonwealth University has received $996,000 in federal funds to study gun violence in the city, as the number of homicides has climbed nationally and in Richmond.

The money comes from the Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for the 2022 fiscal year approved by Congress last week. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, introduced the funding request, which was supported by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. 

VCU's project, the RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework, intends to create a public health response to addressing the social, economic and systemic factors that lead to gun violence. The project is led by representatives from VCU, VCU Health and the city of Richmond. 

Last year, Mayor Levar Stoney called gun violence a public health crisis, and the city allocated $133,000 toward the initiative.

There were 101 slayings in the city last year, the most since 2004. The assailants largely used guns. Richmond police classified 93 of the killings as homicides, excluding accidental shooting deaths and self-defense deaths. 

In addition to intentional gun deaths, VCU Health reported last summer that it had seen a surprisingly high number of gun accidents. 

20220216_MET_VCU_AWE09

VCU President Michael Rao 

"VCU’s charge as an institution is to address pressing social issues in our urban community," said VCU president Michael Rao. "This violence intervention program fits that mission perfectly – a collaboration between VCU, city leaders and stakeholders to make this community safer. Gun violence is a serious public health threat — we must have a public health response, and this funding will help us make our communities safer for us all.”

The federal government also allocated $400,000 to VCU for a program to recruit early childhood teachers for central Virginia public schools.

These are the first federal earmarks rewarded to VCU in more than a decade. Congress ended a 10-year hiatus when it announced last year it would resume funding for high-need community projects.

McEachin secured funding for 10 different requests totaling $19.1 million, including $3.2 million for Prince George County's water pipe system; $3.2 million for Surry County's water system; $2.4 million to Petersburg for a pharmaceutical park and sewer service upgrade; $2.6 million for broadband service in Charles City County; $750,000 for water infrastructure in Hopewell; $3 million for the historic village at the Dismal Swamp; $1 million for the Ettrick train station and $1.5 million for Highland Springs Elementary.

Each representative could request funding for up to 10 projects in their community. Only state and local government and certain nonprofits were eligible.

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

