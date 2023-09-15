Virginia Commonwealth University received $465 in sponsored research funding in the 2023 fiscal year, the most it has ever received.
Research spending has grown substantially at VCU, having increased about $200 million in the past five years. About half the funds came from the federal government, with the rest awarded by the state government, philanthropic groups and private corporations.
VCU has used it to train teachers for hard-to-staff schools, improve outcomes of breast cancer in Black women and study long COVID in children.
"Research is a priority in every school – we're asking questions that vex society and finding answers that improve and lift lives," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.
Last year, the National Science Foundation ranked VCU 50th among public colleges nationwide for research spending. In the state, VCU was third behind the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. The foundation will release its next ranking later this year.
VCU's school of education's teacher residency program has received more than $35 million from the federal and state government, local school divisions and philanthropic groups to train teachers and place them in hard-to-staff schools. Future teachers receive free tuition and commit to teaching at a hard-to-staff school for three years. VCU has trained 240 teachers in the city of Richmond.
The Massey Cancer Center got about $10 million in funding to research breast cancer, a disease in which Black women are 40% more likely to die than white women.
Vanessa Sheppard, interim dean of the school of population health, developed a program in which previous cancer patients are trained to coach new patients through their treatment course. Earlier this year, the American Cancer Society named Sheppard its researcher of the year.
VCU's school of nursing got $9 million from the National Institutes of Health to learn how long COVID has affected children. VCU is one of six locations across the country tracking 6,000 children and young adults for three to four years.
This morning's top headlines: McCarthy lashes out; UAW strike; Eagles beat Vikings
McCarthy lashes out; UAW strike; Eagles beat Vikings; and more top news this morning:
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is telling fellow Republicans threatening to oust him: Go ahead and try. The embattled GOP leader essentially dared his hard-right flank Thursday to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job. If you’re going to do it, do it, McCarthy said, using a profanity for emphasis, according to those in the private meeting. A hard-right element largely allied with former President Donald Trump is demanding big spending cuts and threatening to shut down the government if he is to keep his job. Even McCarthy's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden did little to appease the demands.
Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with Detroit’s automakers. The United Auto Workers are seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made years ago, when the companies were in financial trouble. The UAW is using a strategy in which a small percentage of the union’s 146,000 members walked off the job at factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. UAW president Shawn Fain says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. They could also help the union’s $825 million strike fund last much longer.
A last-minute legal challenge by Donald Trump’s lawyers could disrupt a trial scheduled for next month in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud lawsuit against the former president and his company. A state appeals court judge on Thursday ordered a potential postponement of the non-jury trial, scheduled to start Oct. 2, after Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit accusing the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, of repeatedly abusing his authority. Justice David Friedman, a judge on the state’s intermediate appellate court, granted an interim stay of the trial The full appeals court indicated it would issue a decision the week of Sept. 25, meaning the trial could still start on schedule depending on how it rules.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has peered into the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet at an aircraft factory on his extended visit to the country. Kim's rare foreign trip has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between increasingly isolated countries. He has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites on his trip, underscoring deepening ties between the nations. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia. Russia’s Cabinet on Friday released video showing Kim looking at the cockpit of the Su-57 while listening to its pilot.
Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops. The village of Andriivka is located about 6 miles south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, which was the focus of the war's longest battle so far. The village's liberation would represent another gain for Kyiv in its counteroffensive to oust Moscow’s troops from seized territory. The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced the reclaiming of Andriivka early Friday. There was no comment from Russia authorities. Ukrainian forces launched their counteroffensive more than three months ago. Their reported victory in the village illustrates the challenges they face even with supplies of NATO-standard gear and Western weapons.
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he'd been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico. Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark says 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante told investigators he could sense law enforcement closing in and planned to get a car within 24 hours. Clark says Cavalcante revealed other details about his life on the run since his brazen escape from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31, including that he survived on creek water and watermelon. Cavalcante was taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture.
The Texas Senate has begun deliberations over whether impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be removed from office. Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment over allegations that he abused his power as Texas’ top lawyer to protect a donor who was under FBI investigation. The three-term incumbent has denounced the impeachment as politically motivated. His future is in the hands of a Republican Senate majority that includes his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, although she will not have a vote in the verdict.
Four years after Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in Colorado, two of the police officers charged in his death are set to go on trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in the trial of Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt on manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and assault charges. They have pleaded not guilty. They, a third officer and two paramedics were indicted in 2021 by a state grand jury convened following an outcry over McClain’s death. McClain died after being put in a neck hold and restrained by police and then injected with the sedative ketamine in 2019.
After several days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is preparing for something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds arriving late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday.
Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Hurts shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7. It almost wasn’t enough as Kirk Cousins tried to rally the Vikings late. But Minnesota couldn't overcome four lost fumbles as it fell to 0-2. The Eagles are 2-0.
