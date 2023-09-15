Virginia Commonwealth University received $465 in sponsored research funding in the 2023 fiscal year, the most it has ever received.

Research spending has grown substantially at VCU, having increased about $200 million in the past five years. About half the funds came from the federal government, with the rest awarded by the state government, philanthropic groups and private corporations.

"Research is a priority in every school – we're asking questions that vex society and finding answers that improve and lift lives," VCU president Michael Rao said in a statement.

Last year, the National Science Foundation ranked VCU 50th among public colleges nationwide for research spending. In the state, VCU was third behind the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. The foundation will release its next ranking later this year.

VCU's school of education's teacher residency program has received more than $35 million from the federal and state government, local school divisions and philanthropic groups to train teachers and place them in hard-to-staff schools. Future teachers receive free tuition and commit to teaching at a hard-to-staff school for three years. VCU has trained 240 teachers in the city of Richmond.

The Massey Cancer Center got about $10 million in funding to research breast cancer, a disease in which Black women are 40% more likely to die than white women.

Vanessa Sheppard, interim dean of the school of population health, developed a program in which previous cancer patients are trained to coach new patients through their treatment course. Earlier this year, the American Cancer Society named Sheppard its researcher of the year.

VCU's school of nursing got $9 million from the National Institutes of Health to learn how long COVID has affected children. VCU is one of six locations across the country tracking 6,000 children and young adults for three to four years.