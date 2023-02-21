Virginia Commonwealth University Health has changed its mind about its plans for replacing the blighted Public Safety Building — again.

The health system has scrapped a plan to construct a seven-story research building on East Leigh Street between North Ninth and North 10th streets. Instead, it hopes to build a new facility for its dental school, which is two blocks away in a building that is almost 100 years old.

The dental school is the third vision for redesigning the block, which is home to a nearly 70-year-old building owned by the city. Richmond BizSense previously reported the change in plans.

In 2020, Capital City Partners LLC proposed a $350 million development for the property that included a roughly 20-story building to provide office space for VCU Health, plus new facilities for The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Capital City Partners, led by Michael Hallmark and Susan Eastridge, is also developing the GreenCity arena project in Henrico County.

Richmond City Council approved selling the property for $3.5 million in 2021.

After the pandemic arrived, demand for downtown office space declined. Capital City Partners filed plans to build a scaled-down project that featured research space for VCU Health and guest rooms for The Doorways and Ronald McDonald.

But VCU Health decided there was a better purpose for the plot — a new facility for its dentistry school. The state budget that Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed includes a provision allowing the university to start planning for a new facility, which is expected to cost roughly $325 million. VCU has the state’s only dental school.

Earlier this month, the city took back the property after progress on the development stalled.

The location will still be a “grand gateway” for the medical center, the university said in a statement. The site is across the street from VCU’s Adult Outpatient Pavilion and is close to the expanded Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Mayor Levar Stoney has pitched redeveloping the Coliseum area as an innovation district, building around VCU Health and the VA Bio+Tech Park. The park houses 70 companies, research institutes and government laboratories and has plans for expansion.

VCU still sees a need for a new research building to replace Sanger Hall, which houses labs and is located at North 11th and East Marshall streets. The university said it will explore options for meeting these needs.

