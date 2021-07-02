 Skip to main content
VCU Health CFO Melinda Hancock leaving for Sentara
20191126_MET_WELL_DH01

Chief Executive Officer, VCU Health System Melinda Hancock watches during a ceremony on Nov. 25, 2019. Remains found in a well at VCU and studied at the Smithsonian were returned to VCU with a ceremony to honor and welcome the ancestral remains.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH

Melinda S. Hancock, the chief financial officer for Virginia Commonwealth University Health, is joining Sentara Healthcare as its chief administrative officer later this month. Her final day at VCU was Friday.

Since joining VCU in 2016, she helped maintain the health system's bond ratings of AA- with S&P and Aa3 with Moody's according to a letter sent by VCU Health chief executive officer Dr. Art Kellermann. She also implemented a financial plan for the system's $2.5 billion capital plan to modernize the medical center campus.

Kellermann called her "a strong and innovative leader" who initiated programs and processes that advanced the health system. Her successor has not been named.

She is taking a newly-created position at Sentara to oversee internal audit, compliance, legal services, privacy and other departments. Sentara is not-for-profit health system located in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Before VCU, she worked for accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman and Bon Secours.

