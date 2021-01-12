VCU Health changes course, offers vaccine to patient-facing students

Virginia Commonwealth University and its health system will immediately offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students who work and train in direct patient care. The move, announced Tuesday, represents a swift change in direction from less than two weeks ago, when administrators told medical students there was no immediate timetable for their vaccination.

The university and its health system identified about 2,100 eligible students who are now eligible for vaccination.

The health system is following Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with the available supply of vaccines and vaccinators, Dr. Art Kellermann, chief executive officer of VCU Health, said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Saturday.

"As we grow both, the pace is accelerated," he said.

VCU Health has vaccinated more than 8,600 of its 13,000 employees. It offered the vaccine to every paid staffer, from its emergency room doctors to its human resources staff.

Left out were the medical, nursing, dental and other students who train alongside full-time employees, interact with patients and contribute to treatment teams.