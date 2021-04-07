VCU Health is bringing health care services to William & Mary students

The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System has opened an outpatient clinic near the College of William & Mary, combining the efforts of two state universities in an uncommon arrangement.

Named VCU Health at William & Mary, the facility opened in Williamsburg on Monday with 22 exam rooms and a 24-member staff. The clinic expands the services available for W&M students, employees and the surrounding community, offering care in sports medicine, orthopedics, behavioral health, cardiology, liver health and telehealth.

This is the first time William & Mary has outsourced health care services to another university, and it is VCU Health’s largest collaboration with another university.

In the past, William & Mary referred its students off-campus for specialized treatment. Sometimes, students went as far as Newport News or Richmond for an appointment, said Dr. David Dafashy, medical director of W&M’s student health center. Now, they can walk to a facility 2½ blocks north of the Wren Building.

The clinic won’t replace the university’s current student health center, which offers primary care. Instead, the new facility will offer wraparound services that students can’t currently receive on campus, and it will offer them to faculty, staff and community members, too.