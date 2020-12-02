VCU Health outsources its billing department, transferring jobs to a financial services company

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will outsource its billing and collection department, transferring those functions to financial services company Ensemble Health Partners.

In October, Ensemble announced that it would take over VCU Health's revenue cycle operations, which include collecting account balances, administering payments and conducting other financial work.

As a result, VCU Health is eliminating the jobs of 635 employees, but 577 of them were hired by Ensemble, said Mary Kate Brogan, a VCU Heath spokeswoman.

Of the 635 affected employees, some chose to retire or seek employment elsewhere. All employees who sought employment with Ensemble were offered a position, said Kendall Herold, spokesman for Ensemble.

The employees hired by Ensemble will start Dec. 20.

VCU's decision to outsource its revenue cycle operations doesn't stem from the pandemic, Brogan said.