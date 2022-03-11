VCU Health's interim CFO takes the job on a full-time basis

Virginia Commonwealth University Health named James Siegel its chief financial officer. Siegel has been the health system's interim CFO since June.

Siegel joined VCU in 2020 as vice president of financial planning and analysis, where he oversaw optimization of financial performance, quarterly financial forecasts and long-term financial planning.

"James has done an exemplary job leading us through financially challenging times, while positioning the system for financial success in the future," said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health. "He exemplifies our values, and his depth of expertise and leadership will position us for success in the years to come."

Siegel worked at Bon Secours for 18 years and later became vice president of finance and budget at insurer Virginia Premier.

Siegel is a graduate of Longwood University and is licensed as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor.