 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VCU Health's interim CFO takes the job on a full-time basis

  • 0
James_Siegel_210707_008_aj_sr_4x6.jpg

James Siegel, chief financial officer of VCU Health

 VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University Health named James Siegel its chief financial officer. Siegel has been the health system's interim CFO since June.

Siegel joined VCU in 2020 as vice president of financial planning and analysis, where he oversaw optimization of financial performance, quarterly financial forecasts and long-term financial planning.

"James has done an exemplary job leading us through financially challenging times, while positioning the system for financial success in the future," said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health. "He exemplifies our values, and his depth of expertise and leadership will position us for success in the years to come."

Siegel worked at Bon Secours for 18 years and later became vice president of finance and budget at insurer Virginia Premier. 

Siegel is a graduate of Longwood University and is licensed as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible video shows blue whales surface feeding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News