VCU hires firm to investigate fraternity and sorority culture following the death of a student

Virginia Commonwealth University has hired a consulting firm specializing in fraternity and sorority culture to investigate the campus' Greek life, four weeks after the death of freshman at a fraternity party.
Dyad Strategies, which specializes in fraternities and sororities, will distribute a survey, interview students and submit a final report with recommendations by June.
Adam Oakes, 19, was found dead Feb. 27 after a Delta Chi party. Oakes, who was pledging the fraternity, was handed a large bottle of whiskey and told to drink, his family said. He passed out on a couch and was found the next morning. Responders declared him dead on the scene.
Following his death, VCU suspended Delta Chi and called for a review of the university's Greek life and police opened an investigation.
"This comprehensive review of major facets of Greek life will assist us as a university community in realizing our values related to a climate of respect, care and inclusion while also promoting health and safety," said Charles Klink, VCU senior vice provost for student affairs.
Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, said her family asked to participate in the university's review, but VCU declined. She said her family is disappointed it cannot participate.
"Why are all stakeholders not invited to the table in this decision-making process?" White said. "In order for all voices to be heard, valued and respected, each group should have a seat at the table.
"That would make this a shared responsibility and investment in much-needed change at VCU."
There are unanswered questions, Oakes said, including what data will be gathered, how it will be collected and who will analyze it. How can the firm ensure the information it gathers will be truthful?
Dyad will examine a number of aspects to Greek culture, including alcohol, sexual assault, hazing, a sense of belonging, social status, openness to diversity, commitment and motivation to joining.
The firm will begin by issuing a survey, then it will visit VCU in late April to conduct interviews and focus groups.
Florida-based Dyad has reviewed the fraternity and sorority culture on nearly 100 campuses, is currently working with 15 national chapters and has conducted full-scale reviews on nearly 20 college campuses during the past five years, VCU said. Its studies have been published in health and research journals.
Last month, Dyad released a report suggesting that fraternity members are consuming more alcohol and supporting hazing at a higher level since the pandemic began. Their data also suggests that students felt a greater need to join fraternities during the fall 2020 semester.
