VCU hires firm to investigate fraternity and sorority culture following the death of a student

Virginia Commonwealth University has hired a consulting firm specializing in fraternity and sorority culture to investigate the campus' Greek life, four weeks after the death of freshman at a fraternity party.

Dyad Strategies, which specializes in fraternities and sororities, will distribute a survey, interview students and submit a final report with recommendations by June.

Adam Oakes, 19, was found dead Feb. 27 after a Delta Chi party. Oakes, who was pledging the fraternity, was handed a large bottle of whiskey and told to drink, his family said. He passed out on a couch and was found the next morning. Responders declared him dead on the scene.

Following his death, VCU suspended Delta Chi and called for a review of the university's Greek life and police opened an investigation.

"This comprehensive review of major facets of Greek life will assist us as a university community in realizing our values related to a climate of respect, care and inclusion while also promoting health and safety," said Charles Klink, VCU senior vice provost for student affairs.

Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, said her family asked to participate in the university's review, but VCU declined. She said her family is disappointed it cannot participate.