VCU investigating student's death, shuts down fraternity

Police are investigating the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes that took place early Saturday at an off-campus residence.

In the same press release Sunday, VCU announced it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday.

The VCU chapter of the fraternity had shut down its social media accounts by Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe was created for Mr. Oakes' family and has raised more than $16,000.

"This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community," VCU said in the statement.

Richmond Police is leading the investigation with the help of the VCU Police Department.

A spokeswoman for VCU Police did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.