 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VCU investigating student's death, shuts down fraternity
0 comments
breaking

VCU investigating student's death, shuts down fraternity

{{featured_button_text}}
20200807_MET_VCU icon

A person wears a mask on Franklin Street on the VCU campus. Hybrid classes could restart on or before March 8.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

Police are investigating the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes that took place early Saturday at an off-campus residence.

In the same press release Sunday, VCU announced it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday. 

The VCU chapter of the fraternity had shut down its social media accounts by Sunday morning. 

A GoFundMe was created for Mr. Oakes' family and has raised more than $16,000.

"This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community," VCU said in the statement. 

Richmond Police is leading the investigation with the help of the VCU Police Department. 

A spokeswoman for VCU Police did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. 

This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News