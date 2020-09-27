VCU is considering making a course on racism part of its required curriculum

While racial injustice protests were occurring on a nightly basis throughout the summer in Richmond, faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University began to re-evaluate the topic of racism and its priority in the university's curriculum. Perhaps the subject is so important, they said, that every student should be required to study it.
Faculty and administration are now considering whether a class or classes on racism should be added to VCU's general education requirements how they would pull it off. VCU is one of many colleges across the country engaged in such discussions, said Constance Relihan, dean of VCU's University College.
“We’re at a good moment to see that this is something we really need to address,” Relihan said.
At VCU, students already have the option of majoring in African American studies, and there are classes in other departments – including humanities, social sciences, social work, public policy and education – that address the history and implications of racism. But they aren’t part of VCU’s required curriculum.
The university is working to revise its general education requirements, and students will soon be required to take classes that are grouped under the subject "diversities in the human experience." These classes will examine cultures, religion, gender and socioeconomic status, and students will be required to choose classes from the list. VCU could make a class on race, structural racism or anti-racism a required course, or it could simply add a course or courses to the list from which students can choose.
There are still numerous questions about what department would house the class and whether it would focus more on the history of racism or the factors that enable it today. The required reading, Relihan said, would probably include texts that explain how African Americans have been treated in this country. Carol Anderson’s “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy,” a book on racial gerrymandering, is one possibility, she said.
Making a class mandatory for all freshman is a major undertaking. There are approximately 4,000 students in each incoming class and finding professors, space and funding without increasing the cost of tuition can be a hurdle.
At Virginia State University, a historically Black university in Ettrick, there are numerous courses that address racism, but none is a general education requirement. At Virginia Union University, a historically Black university in Richmond's north side, there are gen-ed classes that address racism, but none of them address racism solely, a spokeswoman said. VUU is implementing a new degree program in Africana Studies that will explore topics of racism, inequality and Black Lives Matter, said provost Terrell Strayhorn.
Last month, the University of Pittsburgh announced a new course called "Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology and Resistance." The class is offered as a required, one-credit asynchronous online class, and its free for university students. Lectures will be given from multiple professors from the sociology, history and Africana studies departments, among others. The course is centered around the roots of racism in the slave trade, the ideology of racism and the concept of racial hierarchies and the strategies Black activists have taken to create a more just society.
"We hope that this course is a first step in helping students to recognize and challenge anti-Black policies and practices when they encounter them, and to develop strategies to be anti-racist in their everyday lives," Yolanda Coivington-Ward, chair of the school's Department of Africana Studies, told the university's news service.
VCU has spent the past two years revising its general education requirements, and the new structure is scheduled to launch next fall. A course on racism is just one of several moving pieces. One thing she loves about VCU, Relihan said, is how the university is willing to take a different approach to general education. In 2007, it added a series of seminar-style courses called Focused Inquiry, in which students are challenged to ask tough questions about the world. Incoming students all read and discuss the same book, and a new book is chosen each year. Anderson's "One Person, No Vote" is this year's common book.
“We’re at this moment in society where these issues are at the forefront, and we’re at a moment in revision of gen-ed where this would be a great time to put something in the curriculum,” Relihan said.
She hopes a decision will be made by the end of this semester. The course could see a small-scale implementation in 2021 before a full implementation in 2022. While no faculty have objected to the addition of a course, there has been discussion about how to best implement it, Relihan said.
“If we’re going to address this issue, we want to do it well, and we want to do it deeply,” Relihan said.
