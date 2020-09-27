VCU is considering making a course on racism part of its required curriculum

"We hope that this course is a first step in helping students to recognize and challenge anti-Black policies and practices when they encounter them, and to develop strategies to be anti-racist in their everyday lives," Yolanda Coivington-Ward, chair of the school's Department of Africana Studies, told the university's news service.

VCU has spent the past two years revising its general education requirements, and the new structure is scheduled to launch next fall. A course on racism is just one of several moving pieces. One thing she loves about VCU, Relihan said, is how the university is willing to take a different approach to general education. In 2007, it added a series of seminar-style courses called Focused Inquiry, in which students are challenged to ask tough questions about the world. Incoming students all read and discuss the same book, and a new book is chosen each year. Anderson's "One Person, No Vote" is this year's common book.

“We’re at this moment in society where these issues are at the forefront, and we’re at a moment in revision of gen-ed where this would be a great time to put something in the curriculum,” Relihan said.