VCU is licensing its own beer, despite objections from school community

Virginia Commonwealth University and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will introduce a VCU-themed beer Wednesday, but a professor is concerned with how the university approved the action and the message it sends.

Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor, said the school's administration disregarded the opinion of a university committee and that a VCU beer is in poor taste, given the death of former student Adam Oakes from alcohol poisoning last year.

"In addition to ignoring shared governance, this decision seems incredibly insensitive and disrespectful considering recent alcohol-related tragedies," Carpenter said.

A spokesperson for the university said the beer's release will include a message of responsible use.

Until this year, VCU policy prohibited the school from placing its trademark on alcohol, tobacco, drugs and other items. In the spring, VCU amended the policy on an interim basis, allowing for an exception if administrators approve.

A committee on the university council unanimously rejected the amended policy, said Carpenter, who is a member of the committee. The council, which is made up of faculty, staff and students, is an advisory group that does not have final say on university policies.

But disregarding the council's voice deviates from the school's philosophy of shared governance, Carpenter added.

"We believe in collaboration that seeks and represents the voice of all constituencies in decisions and matters that impact those constituencies – recognizing that shared governance is neither consensus nor democratic governance," a school statement reads.

Branding its own beer is inappropriate, given half of VCU's undergraduate students are under the legal drinking age, Carpenter said in a letter to VCU president Michael Rao. It's inconsistent with VCU's Institute for Drug and Alcohol Studies and Alcohol Research Center and insensitive given the death of Oakes last year at a Delta Chi fraternity initiation event. Earlier this fall, VCU paid Oakes' family nearly $1 million in a settlement.

The school's leadership institute also has expressed reservations about a school-licensed beer, Carpenter said.

The university won't brand the beer directly to students, the school spokesperson said, and proceeds will go toward student scholarships. VCU offers classes on craft beer as part of its school of continuing education and it sells beer for basketball games at the Siegel Center.

VCU isn't the first university in the state to brand its own beer. In 2020, Virginia Tech and Hardywood partnered to make the Fightin' Hokies Lager. Last year, James Madison University and Brothers Craft Brewing collaborated to release a JMU-themed beer, Lager, Proud & True. Earlier this year, the University of Virginia and Starr Hill Brewery introduced the Wahoo Pale Ale.

Hardywood has not released details on the name, style, cost or availability of the VCU beer.