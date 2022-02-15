VCU is receiving a $104 million gift to launch a liver health institute

Virginia Commonwealth University has received a pledge of $104 million, the largest in the university's history, to establish a liver health institute.

Dr. R. Todd Stravitz, a former director for liver transplantation and grandson of the founder the Boar's Head deli company, will make the donation. Dr. Arun Sanyal, a liver disease specialist, will lead the initiative.

VCU will call it the Stravitz-Sanyal Liver Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University, and its work will include research, education and clinical care.

"The vision is very ambitious," Sanyal said.

The money comes from the Brunckhorst Foundation, a charitable fund started in 1969 by Frank Brunckhorst, the founder of Boar's Head. Stravitz' mother, Barbara Brunckhorst, died in 2019 and left her estate to the foundation.

Stravitz has worked at VCU Health for about 30 years and says its liver research is among the best in the country.

Originally, he committed $50 million plus an additional $4 million to endow two chairperson positions. Then he added an extra $5 million a year for 10 years, totaling $104 million, paid over 13 years.

It's the second largest gift for a Virginia college, VCU said. In 2019, the University of Virginia received $120 million to establish a school for data science.

Stravitz, 61, retired in 2020 to care for his mother, but he intends to return part time.

"I miss clinical medicine," he said.

The gift will expand VCU's ability to study data analytics related to liver health; the bacteria in the intestine and its impact on the body; liver imaging; the modification of genes in liver cells and patient health at a global level.

Liver disease accounts for about 2% of deaths in the United States, making it about the 10th leading cause of death. But it's a growing number, Sanyal said. Alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic.

But a misconception that alcoholism is the only cause, he said. Obesity and diabetes are also contributors, and some of it is unexplainable. Liver disease can go undetected for a long time, and by the time a patient has cirrhosis, there aren't many treatment options.

Patients with liver disease often spend a long time in the hospital, racking up large bills yet struggling to prolong their lives. Often, liver transplants are the only way out, Sanyal said, but transplants are "not a public health solution."

There were more than 9,000 liver transplants in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing. But more people are waiting for transplants and never receive them.

"Liver disease is becoming an important public health problem," Sanyal said.

The number of people with liver disease is expected to rise, while the number of available organs will remain relatively flat.

Big picture, the institute will focus on liver disease as a public health issue, the role of the liver as a metabolic organ and the professional development of liver investigators.

The institute will bring together researchers from across numerous departments, including transplant surgery, hepatology, microbiology, pharmacology and addiction medicine.

It's undetermined if the institute will get a new building, but eventually it will have its own dedicated space. The current staff is located in a number of different buildings on the MCV campus.

Sanyal expects to hire 50 to 70 new employees, including 20 new investigators.