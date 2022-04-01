VCU is reducing the cost to make COVID medications. But the funding expires this year.

Last fall, a Virginia Commonwealth University initiative called Medicines for All discovered a way to reduce the cost of Merck's COVID-19 therapy from $2,000 a kilogram to $200. Now Medicines for All is working to lower the cost to produce Pfizer's COVID pill.

In an unusual three-way partnership, VCU has joined forces with pharmaceutical companies and a large charitable institution - the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - to reduce the cost of COVID medications and increase access to health care.

But the $40 million funding VCU has received from the Gates Foundation is due to run out at the end of this year, clouding the future of the research.

On Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine toured the facility and met with leaders from the university, Phlow and other stakeholders, who petitioned the senator for continued funding to solidify their work, lower drug costs and prepare for the next pandemic.

Too often, Kaine said politicians debate the source of high drug costs without investing in the research and development that can lower their cost.

“This model of innovation to drive down cost is going to be very compelling to my colleagues on the heath committee, both Democrats and Republicans,” Kaine said.

In May 2020, local drug company Phlow received $354 million federal contract to build a national reserve of essential medicines and to make the building blocks for more than a dozen drugs used for treating COVID-19.

Phlow was co-founded by Eric Edwards, a Richmond entrepreneur and doctor, and VCU professor Frank Gupton, who also leads Medicines for All.

The organizations also partner with AMPAC Fine Chemicals, a pharmaceuticals maker located in Petersburg, and Civica Inc., a nonprofit focused on addressing chronic generic drug shortages. Civica is opening a $125 million facility, which Kaine also toured, in Petersburg near the AMPAC factory.

Medicines for All has devoted much of its energy since its inception in 2017 to developing cheaper drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

When COVID hit, it pivoted, reimagining how the COVID drug remdesivir was built. Then it shifted to Merck's COVID pill, Molnupiravir, which was made with an expensive molecule called uridine. But VCU's researchers determined the medicine could be made using a molecule that's one-third the cost, cytidine.

What was a six-step process to synthesizing Molnupiravir became a two-step process. In just three months, VCU surpassed its goal of reducing the medicine's price 40%.

VCU hasn't unlocked a solution to reducing the price of Pfizer's COVID pill, Paxlovid, but it is making progress, Gupton said Friday.

Under the agreement between the pharmaceutical companies, VCU and the Gates Foundation, VCU will publish its research, giving open access to for other countries or companies to manufacture the drug. Pharmaceutical companies allow this, reasoning they cannot make money selling COVID medicines to Africa and Asia. And they can still produce their medicine cheaper and provide greater access to medicine around the world.

"I think it's pretty unheard of," Gupton said of the three-way arrangement.

Yes, VCU is sacrificing its intellectual property, but it's doing so for the common good, and it's getting paid along the way. Gupton said it's like working for a living instead of playing the lottery. VCU gets its funding from the Gates Foundation whether it hits a home run or not. In exchange for that security, it gives open access to its discoveries.

“If we’re going to move the needle on reducing the cost of health care, we’ve got to be able to get these innovations out into the marketplace so people can take advantage of them,” Gupton said.

Reducing drug costs is perhaps the top issue before the Senate health committee, Kaine said. The work done at VCU shows the issue of drug pricing goes beyond regulation. It includes investing in innovation.

Kaine recently cosponsored a bill called the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 per patient. The federal government would serve as a backstop, paying whatever's left. Medicines for All is not currently working on insulin.

The Gates Foundation doesn't typically renew its grants, but Gupton is holding out hope. Should the foundation end its funding, there are other global health organizations VCU can solicit, a spokesperson for the institute said.

Medicines for All is located in leased space in the Virginia Bio-Tech Park along the northern edge of downtown. They're just feet from VCU Health's growing campus and the Coliseum, a major redevelopment project for the city.

For too long, Virginia has fallen behind in North Carolina for attracting business and technology, Gupton said. Investments made by the federal government and the Gates Foundation could change that.

What would make Virginia stand out is its ability to not only innovate new drugs but to manufacture them, too. There are plenty of research parks throughout the country but no development parks, Gupton said.

"I don't want to be where other people are," Gupton added. "I want to be where we can create our own brand and capability that no one else can catch up to."

Edwards, the co-founder of Phlow, said the government has made a down payment on manufacturing medicines and building a national stockpile for key medicine ingredients. A potential end to the pandemic would be an easy excuse for the government to neglect making future investments in medicine, something Edwards urged Kaine not to let happen.

The Richmond area's drug development and manufacturing industry could become a new pillar of economic development for the area, similar to the level of spending brought by the state government, Kaine said.

"Now this will be a brand new pillar."