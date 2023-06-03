Virginia Commonwealth University is launching a program that will develop crime lab trainees into "bench-ready firearms analysts," the school has announced.

The Forensic Firearms Identification Training Certificate Program, an 18-month noncredit program led by VCU's Department of Forensic Science, will train entry-level analysts at police and investigative agencies to conduct microscopic comparisons of firearms-related evidence.

The program, with its first module tentatively scheduled to start in February, is modeled after a program run by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The American Society of Crime Lab Directors reached out to VCU about establishing the program given a "significant need" for efficient and effective programs in firearms analysis.

“There is a growing push at the national level for independent training programs to be stood up by professional organizations and/or academia,” said Tracey Dawson Green, Ph.D., department chair and professor of forensic science. “We are excited to host this one-of-a-kind forensic firearms training program.”

Stephanie Walcott, a VCU instructor with nearly 15 years of experience as a firearms expert and stints at forensic labs in Virginia and North Carolina under her belt, will lead the program.

Walcott, one of the few full-time faculty members in the country with that level of subject matter expertise, "was clear on wanting to do this when she was hired" in 2019, Dawson Green said.

Now, Dawson Green said, with partnerships in place with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science laboratory and the VCU Police Department and a newly opened $125 million STEM building that includes classroom space dedicated to forensic microscopy, "It’s the perfect time.”

