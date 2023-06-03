Virginia Commonwealth University is launching a program that will develop crime lab trainees into "bench-ready firearms analysts," the school has announced.
The Forensic Firearms Identification Training Certificate Program, an 18-month noncredit program led by VCU's Department of Forensic Science, will train entry-level analysts at police and investigative agencies to conduct microscopic comparisons of firearms-related evidence.
The program, with its first module tentatively scheduled to start in February, is modeled after a program run by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The American Society of Crime Lab Directors reached out to VCU about establishing the program given a "significant need" for efficient and effective programs in firearms analysis.
“There is a growing push at the national level for independent training programs to be stood up by professional organizations and/or academia,” said Tracey Dawson Green, Ph.D., department chair and professor of forensic science. “We are excited to host this one-of-a-kind forensic firearms training program.”
Stephanie Walcott, a VCU instructor with nearly 15 years of experience as a firearms expert and stints at forensic labs in Virginia and North Carolina under her belt, will lead the program.
Walcott, one of the few full-time faculty members in the country with that level of subject matter expertise, "was clear on wanting to do this when she was hired" in 2019, Dawson Green said.