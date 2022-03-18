VCU loosens mask requirements

Virginia Commonwealth University will loosen mask requirements on Monday, a response to declining cases and hospitalizations in the Richmond area. But it won’t make masks completely optional, either.

Students will no longer have to wear masks in the library, dorms or hallways of buildings, the university announced Friday. But masks will still be required in classrooms, clinical settings, health system facilities and public transit.

Currently, VCU requires masks in all indoor spaces and for outdoor groups of 50 people or more.

“The positive trends and improvement in COVID-19 conditions (decreased positivity and hospitalizations, high vaccination rates in the VCU community and widely available testing) continue to support the transition to optional masking,” the university wrote on its website.

There have been nearly 700 cases at VCU this semester, but few recently — there were just 15 last week. At the end of January, 95% of students and 97% of staff were vaccinated. Shots are no longer required for non-medical students and staff, and VCU no longer tracks the percentage of its community who are vaccinated.

Universities and K-12 school districts have taken different approaches to loosening mask requirements in the past two months. All K-12 public schools made masks optional on March 1 — if they hadn’t already — in accord with a new state law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The University of Richmond lets professors decide. They can choose to require them in class or keep them optional.

It’s unclear how many UR classes are requiring masks. A university spokesperson said UR isn’t keeping track of which classes are mask-optional and which aren’t.

At Virginia State University, masks remain required indoors, a school spokesperson said. Wearing masks is now voluntary outdoors on campus.

A spokesperson for Virginia Union University did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In a realm with different approaches to masking, colleges and government leaders are displaying varying levels of risk, said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, head of infectious disease at VCU Health.

Masks were most necessary early in the pandemic when there was limited testing, no treatment and no vaccine, he said. Now, school leaders have to decide how much risk they are willing to tolerate.

“There is no risk-free environment,” Bearman said.