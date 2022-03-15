VCU Massey Cancer center gets $1 million grant to study racial disparity in lung cancer

The Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center has received a $1 million grant aimed at reducing the disparity in lung cancer that affects Black residents.

Black men develop lung cancer at a higher rate than other ethnic groups.

Massey's grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity. Investigators at Massey will collaborate with the cancer centers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina. Dr. Robert Winn, head of Massey, will lead the initiative.

The money was donated by Stand Up to Cancer, a subset of the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation, and pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb.

Too often, cancer centers don't have the resources to collaborate with one another, Stand Up to Cancer said in its announcement.

"During the past 20 years, the field of cancer health disparities has evolved into a complex science requiring transdisciplinary collaborations," the organization said.

"Unfortunately, the rigor required to conduct this research has not been uniformly applied, and the infrastructure needed to take it to the next level, where lasting solutions can be found, is limited."

Through research, the centers hope to develop better methods for identifying those at the highest risk for lung cancer and to increase cancer screenings.

The cancer centers will partner with the federally qualified health centers to promote screenings in Black communities – Massey will work with the Vernon Harris Medical Center in Richmond.

And they will aim to figure out what determines whether a patient has a good or bad outcome to lung cancer, looking at DNA and other risk factors.

“For this project, we will work with our partners to set up a sustainable research and outreach infrastructure in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, to ensure that our communities continue to reap the benefits of these efforts for years to come, not just for the duration of this particular grant,” Winn said in a statement.

Winn, who specializes in pulmonary disease, has made addressing cancer disparities a priority at Massey since he became the center's director in 2019.