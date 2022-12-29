VCU mistakenly sends acceptance emails to prospective students

Virginia Commonwealth University mistakenly told applicants in an email this week they had been accepted to VCU for the fall of 2023. Within hours, the university realized its error, sent a correction and apologized.

A spokesperson for the university did not know how many applicants received erroneous emails and did not identify the source of the error.

On Tuesday, VCU's office of admissions sent applicants an invitation to its February open house. In the email, VCU accidentally identified the recipients as accepted students. In actuality, the school had not made admissions decisions for all the email's recipients.

Later that day, VCU issued a correction and apology. Prospective students who have submitted their applications will hear back from VCU by Jan. 23.

VCU judges applicants on a rolling basis until its deadline on Jan. 17. Applicants who submit their paperwork by deadline and pay the $70 fee will receive a response by April 1.

Last year, VCU accepted 93% of in-state high school applicants and 89% of out-of-state high school applicants. There were roughly 28,000 students enrolled at VCU this semester.

Occasionally, universities mistakenly send congratulatory emails to students who haven't been accepted. In the spring of 2021, the College of William & Mary told 350 students they had been offered admission. In actuality, the students had been rejected or waitlisted.