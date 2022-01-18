VCU, other colleges rescind vaccine mandates for employees following Youngkin's directive

Some of the universities are strengthening their masking capabilities. William & Mary has ordered 40,000 KN95 masks for students and employees, and VCU will provide KN95 and three-layer cotton masks for free through vending machines on campus. VCU requires masks indoors and at outdoor events attended by more than 500 people.

"Although 40,000 is a large number, given the size of our campus community, I also encourage you to take stock of your personal mask collection," said Amy Sebring, chief operating officer at William & Mary.

Colleges in Virginia are starting their spring semester on time – classes began at VCU on Tuesday. But not all are meeting in person. VSU announced it would allow students to stay remote the first two weeks of the year, and John Tyler Community College will keep classes on Zoom until Jan. 29.