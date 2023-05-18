VCU Police has collaborated with VCU Parking and Transportation, Richmond police and other agencies to develop a traffic plan designed to mitigate the impact of several local graduation ceremonies being held at the Siegel Center in the coming weeks.

ECPI University and 20 high schools from Chesterfield, Henrico and New Kent counties are scheduled to host graduation ceremonies at the Siegel Center on West Broad Street May 22-24 and June 5-9, with anywhere from 400 to 7,000 attendees expected at each event, according to a statement from VCU Parking and Transportation.

Richmond and VCU police will be managing crosswalks near the Siegel Center and directing traffic at more than a dozen intersections in the area, including near the Belvidere Street exit from Interstate 95 and along Belvidere and Broad Streets.

Digital signage will also be posted to encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

GRTC announced that bus routes running along Broad Street, including the Pulse line, would not detour during graduation ceremonies, but that riders should expect possible service delays during "high volume periods around ceremonies."

Doors will open one hour before each ceremony, but drivers will not be allowed to drop passengers off directly in front of the Siegel Center. There will be a designated drop-off area for passengers and guests with mobility impairments in the eastbound 1200 block of West Broad Street.

No parking will be allowed on West Marshall Street between Bowe and North Harrison streets beginning May 22; that area is reserved for buses dropping off graduates. VCU Police say they are working with the city to set up 15-minute parking zones on nearby streets to accommodate customers of local businesses in the area.

Color-coded parking passes, issued by the graduating schools, will be required for guests to park in assigned locations at VCU. Additional parking and arrival instructions are available on VCU's website.

VCU Parking and Transportation will also be temporarily relocating VCU parking subscribers who park in the West Broad Street Deck during the graduation periods.

Anyone with additional questions about the traffic plan is encouraged to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.