VCU poll says Virginia favors Biden and that half of his voters say they're mainly voting against Trump

Presidential elections are said to be referendums on the incumbent administration, with Americans essentially deciding whether to keep the current party in power. That sentiment is particularly true this year, a statewide poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University has found.

Among likely voters in Virginia who plan to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, or who have already voted for him, only half view their vote as pro-Biden. The other half see their vote as a statement against President Donald Trump. Among Trump voters, 77% see their vote as pro-Trump, and 20% see their vote as a rejection of Biden.

Independents are even more likely to see their Biden vote as anti-Trump. Sixty percent of independents planning to vote for Biden said their vote is more a disapproval of Trump than it is an endorsement of Biden.

Biden leads Trump by 12 points in Virginia among likely voters, 51% to 39%, the poll found. Four statewide polls in October showed Biden leading between 11 and 12 points, which is down from early September, when he led by 14 points, according to a previous VCU poll.