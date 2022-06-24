VCU president Michael Rao gets 8% pay raise, earning $700,000 annually

Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao is getting an 8% boost to his base salary, increasing his pay to $708,000 annually. The school’s board of visitors approved the measure Friday, noting Rao’s exceptional fundraising ability and his oversight of the VCU Health System during the pandemic.

“He has significantly advanced the institution’s reputation,” rector Ben Dendy said.

Rao, 55, is the longest-tenured public college president in Virginia. He joined VCU in 2009 as president at age 42.

It was already his third presidency. Rao rose swiftly through the ranks of higher education, becoming president of Mission College in Santa Clara, Calif., at age 27. He later served as chancellor of Montana State University-Northern and as president of Central Michigan University.

Rao is responsible for bringing in millions to the university. When he was hired, VCU received roughly $50 million annually in fundraising. This year, that figure reached $235 million.

Earlier this year, VCU received its largest gift ever, $104 million to expand the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver and Metabolic Health.

He also navigated the health system during the pandemic, which initially drove down revenues and increased costs.

Patient satisfaction has improved, Rao said. Plus, the Massey Cancer Center has expanded and is seeking comprehensive status by the National Cancer Institute, and VCU plans to build a school of population health.

The Medicines for All Institute at VCU has been one of the university’s biggest success stories. It works to lower the manufacturing costs of medicines, including Merck’s pill to treat COVID-19.

Under his tenure, VCU continued to grow and renovate its 198-acre campus, continuing the expansion started under the previous president, Eugene P. Trani, who held the job for 19 years.

Recently, VCU built the Gladding Residence Center, a massive, 12-story, 1,500-person dormitory on West Main Street, and other dorms on West Grace Street. It built a new engineering building, and a science facility is under construction on West Franklin Street.

The health system opened a 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion in January and is working on a $400 million Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU tower set to open next year.

Since Rao’s arrival, VCU’s six-year graduation rate has improved from 48% to 59%. The student body is one of the most diverse in the state, and VCU graduates a significant number of low-income and first-generation students.

Legislative support for low-income students has increased exponentially in the past 13 years, something Rao is proud of.

Enrollment has shrunk from 32,000 to 29,000 during his time. The university plans to grow back to its previous size.

On Friday, the board also altered his retirement compensation. He will receive 10% of his salary in retirement.

The board also wrote in a provision that Rao can serve a 12-month sabbatical after ending his service as president. He can then return to the university as a professor.

It did not extend the length his contract, which runs through June 2026.

Keeping Rao in the ballpark with other presidents who oversee health systems was important, board members said. Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia and its health system, made about $750,000 in base salary in 2021.

The compensation package Rao received upon joining VCU included a housing allowance and use of a car. Only a fraction of his salary can come from state funds. Most is paid for by the health system and private contributions.