VCU president Michael Rao will head board of American Council on Education

Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, has been elected the chair of the board of directors for the American Council on Education.

Rao, who currently serves as vice chair, will begin his term in March and lead the board for one year. He succeeds Ronald Crutcher, who last year retired as president of the University of Richmond.

ACE is the major coordinating and advocacy body for colleges and universities in the United States. It represents more than 1,700 colleges, universities and associations. Formed in 1918, it convenes university leaders and helps shape public policy.

Recently, ACE has advocated for doubling the maximum annual Pell Grant award to $13,000. Pell Grants go to low-income college students. The organization has pushed for the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and it has advocated for those students to receive federal student aid, for they currently are not eligible.

ACE's membership also elected Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University, as vice chair. Ten college presidents serve as elected board members.

Rao was named president of VCU and VCU Health System in 2009.