VCU projects an $11 million budget shortfall this year

Virginia Commonwealth University is projecting an $11 million budget shortfall for the 2022-23 school year, the result of enrollment not meeting expectations.

Departments across the school will be forced to leave open positions unfilled and hire fewer adjunct professors, Karol Kain Gray, chief financial officer for the university, told a board of visitors committee Wednesday. The number of affected positions is unclear, and the school does not plan to lay off any employees.

"It is important to keep in mind that the numbers are preliminary," Gray said. "The amount is manageable. Some departments will be responsible for a larger share of any shortfall than others."

VCU expected its enrollment to grow slightly this year - it planned for an increase of less than 1%. In reality, VCU's enrollment, which totaled about 29,000 students last year, likely will be flat this fall, said Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment and student success.

Exact enrollment and budget figures won't be available until later this fall, as some students will choose to drop out or take fewer classes in the next few weeks. Tuesday was the first day of classes.

In the long term, VCU plans to grow its enrollment by 9% by 2026.

Each unit across the university was given a budget, and it's up to those units to determine how to save money, Gray said. Departments that didn't meet their enrollment projections will have to cut more than departments that did.

The vast majority of the university's education budget is spent on employees, which means job openings must bear the brunt of the shortfall.

VCU kept tuition flat for in-state undergraduates this year, which will cost the university almost $7 million. It reallocated $1.7 million toward the cost, and the Monroe Park campus and MCV campus, where the health system resides, will split the other $5 million. But these are one-time cuts, not a permanent reduction to the budget.

One year of tuition, fees and room and board for in-state undergraduates costs roughly $27,000. The school's acceptance rate for freshmen was about 80% this year.

The university is planning to raise tuition 5% in the fall of 2023, but a final decision will depend on whether VCU gets extra funding from the state.

In recent years, elite colleges have boomed in popularity, while schools that service lower- and middle-income students have struggled to keep their student populations level.

The University of Virginia received a record 51,000 applicants this year, and Virginia Tech got an all-time high of 45,000.

But on the other side of the spectrum, Radford University contracted 23% in four years, and Longwood University's enrollment dropped 22%. During that time frame, VCU's student body shrank 9%.

VCU is pushing to increase its share of students who come from out of state, which is relatively low. While UVA and William & Mary have student populations that are about 40% out of state, just 14% of VCU students come from beyond Virginia.

The newest class of students shows growth in the out-of-state population, LeGrande said. The university has set a goal of bringing 20% of its students from outside Virginia.

Out-of-state students are a financial boon to public universities because they pay about double the cost to attend. But VCU offers an incentive, too. Out-of-state students with a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher automatically receive a scholarship of at least $10,000.

"It is guaranteed," LeGrande said. "That has helped us garner attention from students we would not have typically."

Most of VCU's out-of-state students historically come from Maryland, Washington D.C., New York and the greater Philadelphia area. Now VCU is attempting to broaden its reach beyond those regions.

But other states are experiencing a decline in high school graduates as demographics shift, meaning VCU will be competing with other schools for a smaller pot of students.

"Competition is fierce," LeGrande said.