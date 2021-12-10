VCU proposes adding a school of public health, after COVID exposed the country's shortfalls

The pandemic exposed the gaps in the United States' public health industry, leaders of Virginia Commonwealth University said, and now they intend to do something about it.

VCU has proposed adding a school of public health, a goal first envisioned 20 years ago that's part of a broader mission to better educate the masses about health care, address health disparities throughout the country and keep more people out of hospitals.

The school's board of visitors unanimously approved the school Friday. Now the State Council of Higher Education and Council on Education for Public Health must approve the initiative. VCU has no projected start date.

"I think the time is right, and I think it's important we move forward with this," VCU president Michael Rao said. "It never did make sense to me why we didn't have this."

After Sept. 11, 2001, VCU first developed plans for a school of public health. SCHEV approved it in 2005, but the school never materialized. The recession of 2008 and competing priorities at the university ground plans to a halt, said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health.

The initiative reignited in January, thanks to the pandemic and the interest shown by students across the country.