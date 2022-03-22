VCU proposes raising tuition 3-6% to offset millions in increased costs

Administrators at Virginia Commonwealth University have proposed a 3% to 6% tuition hike next fall to pay for part of the $52 million in increased costs.

A price increase will end three years of flat tuition costs.

Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, recommended to the board of visitors Tuesday a range of increases, leaving wiggle room as the university awaits final funding figures from the state legislature. The board will determine a final cost in May.

This year, in-state undergraduate students pay roughly $15,000 annually in tuition and mandatory fees.

Facing rising costs for salaries, student aid, maintenance and more, Virginia colleges are considering upping the price of tuition. The University of Virginia announced a 4.7% hike this year and a 3.7% jump next year. Virginia Tech is considering a range of options from keeping the cost flat to a 5% increase.

VCU expects its costs to rise by $52 million next year. About half comes from a 5% salary increase the General Assembly is expected to give to all state workers, which includes most VCU employees. VCU also expects added costs to financial aid, faculty promotions, maintenance, new faculty hires and more.

To cover some of the increased costs, VCU will raise the cost of tuition and mandatory fees. A 3% increase to tuition would generate $40 million in revenue, but it would still leave the university in a $13 million budget shortfall.

VCU is required by law to balance its budget, so it would have to reconcile the shortfall before the start of fiscal 2023.

If tuition costs rise 3%, the average in-state undergrad would pay $15,600, roughly $500 more than last year. A 6% tuition increase would set the cost at $16,000, or $900 more than a year before.

University leadership also proposed raising mandatory fees by $145, or 5%.

Currently, VCU's tuition and fees are the third most expensive among public schools in the state. The College of William & Mary is Virginia's priciest public college, charging in-state undergrads roughly $24,000 annually. Virginia State University is the commonwealth's most affordable option, charging about $9,000.

VCU has proposed raising its room and board by 5%. When you add it all up, the total cost to attend VCU next year will range between $26,700 and $28,200 depending on the level of the tuition increase.

But none of these increases is enough to cover the $52 million in increased costs, meaning the university is likely to make cuts to the budget, Gray said.

"It won't be easy no matter how you do it," VCU president Michael Rao added.

It's up to VCU to increase revenue, too, Gray added. The school has set goals for retaining a higher percentage of its current students and attracting more out-of-state students, who pay more than double what in-state students pay.

Gray recommended VCU's tuition increase stay under 6%.

"It's not the right time," she said of a 6% bump. "We have to be smart. We have to grow revenue."

But one piece of the puzzle is still missing - the state's contribution. The General Assembly adjourned this month without agreeing to a budget, leaving colleges in the dark as to how much money they will receive.

There's a wide gap between what the House and Senate have proposed. The House offered $30 million in new funding for VCU, while the Senate has offered just $18 million. As part of its proposal, the House has directed colleges to raise tuition no more than 3%.

In total, VCU received $270 million in state funding this year, which represents about 40% of the school's education and general budget.

"State support is really critical for VCU," Gray said.

VCU's chief financial officer said she understands the impact tuition hikes have on students and that it's also the university's responsibility to raise revenue and decrease costs.

"We have to own this problem and figure out a way to get out of it," Gray said.