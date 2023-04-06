Two abortion-rights protesters who attended an anti-abortion rally at Virginia Commonwealth University last week said a bodyguard from the Students for Life organization is responsible for a fight that occurred, leading to the arrest of two abortion-rights protesters.

A video of the event shows the bodyguard pushing two people to the ground and then pushing a third who came to their defense. The guard’s identity is unclear.

Natalie Virginia Hoskins, an abortion-rights protester charged with misdemeanor assault, said she does not know why she was charged and that she did not hurt anyone.

Mckenna Willis, a VCU student who organized the abortion-rights protest, said the incident has been inaccurately portrayed in national media and that VCU failed to protect students when the bodyguard got physical. Students plan to rally in front of VCU president Michael Rao’s office Friday.

But a leader for Students for Life, Kristi Hamrick, called their depiction of events inaccurate and said that the video does not show the whole story.

“Protesters started the engagement and then edited the video to start when defense was needed,” she said.

Other videos posted by the anti-abortion group do not show how the pushing and grabbing began.

On the evening of April 29, a VCU student organization called Students for Life at VCU held an event and invited the national group’s leader, Kristan Hawkins, a prominent anti-abortion voice.

About 70 people attended, but the vast majority were abortion-rights protesters who held signs and chanted words such as “Nazis go home” for about 30 minutes.

Hoskins said she saw the security guard approach another abortion-rights protester, and Hoskins linked arms with her. According to the video, the guard pushed both women, causing Hoskins to land on a chair. The video was filmed by Kristopher Goad, a political activist with a large Twitter following who covers political rallies and public meetings.

When a third abortion-rights protester in a VCU sweatshirt came to their defense, the bodyguard pushed her, too. A VCU police officer separated them but did not restrain the bodyguard. A second bodyguard lifted the protester in the VCU sweatshirt off the crowd and carried her away.

Police then escorted the Students for Life group out of the room.

Afterward, Hoskins and the security guards agreed not to press charges against one another, Hoskins said. Then police informed her that another person at the event was pressing charges for misdemeanor assault. Hoskins said she does not know who pressed the charges, and she did not push or hit anyone.

Authorities charged a second abortion-rights protester, Anthony Marvin, a 30-year-old Richmond resident, with disorderly conduct after Marvin brought a megaphone to the indoor event.

The incident was reported in several articles by Fox News and The New York Post. One of Fox News’ stories carried the headline “Violence follows after suspected Antifa members disrupt pro-life campus event: ‘Fascists.’”

Injuries were limited to scrapes and bruises, Willis said.

Hawkins, the anti-abortion speaker, criticized the protesters for not allowing her event to go on undisturbed.

“I think people need to understand this is a serious threat in our country where we have terrorists who walk onto public campuses, who aren’t even students there, who shut down civil discourse and dialogue,” Hawkins said to Fox News.

“They weren’t even willing to have a discussion.”

Hoskins, 22, lives in Richmond and works as a controls engineer. She feels the event was mischaracterized by Fox News and that she had already been tried in the media.

Rao, VCU’s president, issued a statement Saturday saying the university was “very disappointed that a student organization’s meeting was disrupted.”

A VCU spokesperson echoed Rao’s comment Wednesday, saying speakers deserve the right to complete their remarks in a respectful, civil environment.

Hoskins defended protesters’ presence, saying the vast majority of the community did not want the anti-abortion speaker conducting her event.

“We were the only ones who stood up for the community,” Hoskins said. “The community wanted them out.”

Hamrick, from Students for Life, said the group would take legal action. According to an online post, it wants compensation for broken and stolen audiovisual equipment, payment for personal injuries, First Amendment training for those who protested and payment for the cost of extra security.

Hamrick declined to identify the security guards or facilitate an interview with them. She said they did what VCU police did not – provide support for their team and the students who tried to participate.

The series of events was not as the activist edited them to be, Hamrick said, adding that “a Twitter clip is not a full fact pattern and must be reported carefully.”

Pro-abortion-rights VCU students and others will protest VCU’s handling of the incident Friday outside Rao’s office, Willis said. They want VCU to acknowledge they were not protected.

“VCU police did nothing for us, either,” she added.

Hoskins has hired a lawyer and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.