The real estate arm of Virginia Commonwealth University has purchased a small, two-story building on Shafer Street adjacent to campus.

VCU's real estate foundation purchased the building, at 310 Shafer St., for $500,000 in late February. VCU has no immediate plans for the site, a spokesperson for the university said.

The city valued the 0.04 acre parcel at $328,000. The seller was John W. Priddy, according to city records. VCU's spokesperson said he believed the building had been vacant for some time. The sale was first reported by Richmond BizSense.

The building is sandwiched between Chesterfield Apartments — an off-campus residential building — and Lafayette Hall, which houses VCU's School of World Studies.

It is also across the street from the West Grace Street dormitories. VCU wants Grace Street to become the Monroe Park Campus's main thoroughfare.

According to Richmond BizSense and Style Weekly, VCU's real estate foundation filed a lawsuit in 2006 against the building's then-owner, Sumpter Priddy. VCU leased the space at the time, and the foundation claimed that Priddy had violated the terms of the lease, which would have given VCU the option to buy the property when the lease expired in 2005.

The university offered $169,000 for building, which was erected in 1900, and its plot. According to Priddy, he had given VCU the right of first refusal should he choose to sell. But he chose not to sell.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled against VCU in 2007, and the university ended its lease. Sumpter Priddy died in 2017, and the house transferred to his son, John W. Priddy.

