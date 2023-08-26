Virginia Commonwealth University received $271 million in donations last fiscal year, the most it has ever gotten in a 12-month span, the university announced this week.
The record fundraising total comes as the school faces what could be a $25 million budget shortfall, which has already led to the cutting of a small number of positions.
VCU has brought in donations at record numbers each of the past three years. It received $239 million in the 2022 fiscal year and $158 million in 2021.
The $271 million it got last year was more than double its fundraising total from 2019. The donations came from 23,000 different donors and went to both the university and VCU Health.
People are also reading…
A portion of donations go toward scholarships, and a part of VCU’s mission is ensuring as many people as possible can access VCU, school President Michael Rao said in a statement.
“This year’s record-breaking donations tell us that people understand and support what we’re doing, truly transforming lives and our communities,” he said.
VCU said $117 million in donations will support students and programs.
The VCU Massey Cancer Center received the most of any school or unit, bringing in $88 million.
The School of the Arts, which got $60 million, came in second. In May, CoStar Group announced it would commit $18 million toward the school’s new arts and innovation academic building, set to open in 2027. VCU intends to call it the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation. CoStar’s CEO, Andy Florance, is on the university’s board of visitors.
But the donations do not change the reality of VCU’s up to $25 million budget shortfall, caused by an increase in expenses. The shortfall could lessen if state legislators approve a budget that grants VCU more funding.
“There were no truly unrestricted gifts in fiscal year 2023, so none of the $271 million can be used to offset the budget shortfall,” said Michael Porter, a spokesperson for the university. When a donor makes a gift for a specific purpose, the university cannot alter its use.
While donors can give money and let VCU decide how to use it, VCU tends to work with donors to find areas of interest, so the donor can connect to the academic leader working in that field of study.
“Rarely are large donations given for general use,” Porter said.
Earlier this summer, the university chose not to renew the contracts of about 30 of its 1,500 term faculty members. A $25 million budget shortfall could result in the cutting of 100 to 150 jobs.
This morning's top headlines: Trump booked; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies
Trump booked at Georgia jail; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies; plus more top news this morning:
Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
Fox News reached an estimated 12.8 million viewers on two television channels and its streaming network for the first GOP presidential primary debate of the 2024 season, even though former President Donald Trump skipped it. Eight other candidates showed up in Milwaukee to spar on campaign issues. The viewership wasn't close to the 24 million who watched the first GOP primary debate with Trump in August 2015. But it was larger than the 12.5 million who watched a 2016 primary debate that Trump also skipped, even though it's a far different television world. There was no clear comparison with Tucker Carlson's interview with Trump, posted Wednesday night on social media.
A preliminary assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a Russian mercenary leader who was eulogized Thursday by Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that he was the architect of the assassination.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin was listed among those aboard the private jet that went down Wednesday. He was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Authorities say the retired police officer who opened fire at a popular Southern California bar entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said John Snowling had traveled to Southern California from Ohio, where he had been living. Barnes says Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was killed by deputies. Authorities say Snowling shot at people inside and outside Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar hosting its weekly spaghetti night. Snowling is a retired California police sergeant.
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.
Spain soccer chief will face an emergency meeting as reports say he will resign for kissing a player
The president of the Spanish soccer federation is facing an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women’s World Cup champion. Luis Rubiales is expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees at noon local time and reports say he is stepping down. Rubiales is under immense pressure to leave his post since he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109