Virginia Commonwealth University received $271 million in donations last fiscal year, the most it has ever gotten in a 12-month span, the university announced this week.

The record fundraising total comes as the school faces what could be a $25 million budget shortfall, which has already led to the cutting of a small number of positions.

VCU has brought in donations at record numbers each of the past three years. It received $239 million in the 2022 fiscal year and $158 million in 2021.

The $271 million it got last year was more than double its fundraising total from 2019. The donations came from 23,000 different donors and went to both the university and VCU Health.

A portion of donations go toward scholarships, and a part of VCU’s mission is ensuring as many people as possible can access VCU, school President Michael Rao said in a statement.

“This year’s record-breaking donations tell us that people understand and support what we’re doing, truly transforming lives and our communities,” he said.

VCU said $117 million in donations will support students and programs.

The VCU Massey Cancer Center received the most of any school or unit, bringing in $88 million.

The School of the Arts, which got $60 million, came in second. In May, CoStar Group announced it would commit $18 million toward the school’s new arts and innovation academic building, set to open in 2027. VCU intends to call it the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation. CoStar’s CEO, Andy Florance, is on the university’s board of visitors.

But the donations do not change the reality of VCU’s up to $25 million budget shortfall, caused by an increase in expenses. The shortfall could lessen if state legislators approve a budget that grants VCU more funding.

“There were no truly unrestricted gifts in fiscal year 2023, so none of the $271 million can be used to offset the budget shortfall,” said Michael Porter, a spokesperson for the university. When a donor makes a gift for a specific purpose, the university cannot alter its use.

While donors can give money and let VCU decide how to use it, VCU tends to work with donors to find areas of interest, so the donor can connect to the academic leader working in that field of study.

“Rarely are large donations given for general use,” Porter said.

Earlier this summer, the university chose not to renew the contracts of about 30 of its 1,500 term faculty members. A $25 million budget shortfall could result in the cutting of 100 to 150 jobs.