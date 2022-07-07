 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VCU reports shooting incident near Broad and Belvidere has been resolved

  • 0
vcu alert.JPG
Eric Kolenich

Virginia Commonwealth University released a safety alert Thursday morning after receiving a report of a shooting at West Broad and North Henry Streets a block from the VCU campus. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area. 

VCU police received the report at 10:23 a.m. North Henry Street is one block east of North Belvidere Street, one of the busiest intersections in the city and the location of VCU's Institute for Contemporary Art and the Broad & Belvidere housing complex for upperclass students. VCU advised residents to stay indoors and avoid the area. 

About 30 minutes later, VCU issued an alert saying the situation had been resolved. Traffic was blocked temporarily, but the streets have since reopened. 

The university released no other details about the event. Richmond police are investigating. 

This story will be updated.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News