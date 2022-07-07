VCU reports shooting incident near Broad and Belvidere has been resolved

Virginia Commonwealth University released a safety alert Thursday morning after receiving a report of a shooting at West Broad and North Henry Streets a block from the VCU campus. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area.

VCU police received the report at 10:23 a.m. North Henry Street is one block east of North Belvidere Street, one of the busiest intersections in the city and the location of VCU's Institute for Contemporary Art and the Broad & Belvidere housing complex for upperclass students. VCU advised residents to stay indoors and avoid the area.

About 30 minutes later, VCU issued an alert saying the situation had been resolved. Traffic was blocked temporarily, but the streets have since reopened.

The university released no other details about the event. Richmond police are investigating.

This story will be updated.