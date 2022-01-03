VCU restarting its Minority Political Leadership Institute after 2-year hiatus

Virginia Commonwealth University is bringing back its Minority Political Leadership Institute following a two-year COVID pause.

During the eight-month program, working-age students study decisions made by Virginia’s General Assembly and assess whether those decisions promote racial equity.

The hope is to create leaders who understand politics and community engagement and who consider “What does your voice look like in the public space?” said Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, director of VCU’s Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, part of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Designed for leaders in nonprofits and local government — not just those interested in running for office — the program focuses on Black, Latino and Native American issues. Participation is open to anyone interested in understanding how Virginians can equally access public service and how they couldn’t always do so, Douglas-Glenn said.

Tuition is $1,800, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

VCU typically hosts the program every other year, but opted to cancel three months after it started in 2020. Students from that class will return in 2022.